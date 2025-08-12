Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Four of Europe’s greatest Ryder Cup players will reunite at The Belfry next week to mark 40 years since the continent’s victory over Team USA at the Warwickshire venue.

Sir Nick Faldo and Ian Woosnam will team up to take on Sandy Lyle and Sam Torrance in five holes of fourball match play around The Belfry’s Brabazon course.

All four players were part of the European team that beat the Americans at the venue back in 1985. Led by Tony Jacklin, it was the first time the US had lost on the Ryder Cup stage since 1957.

Previously they had competed against Team Great Britain and Ireland, who formed into Team Europe in 1977. Their victory at The Belfry proved to be a landmark moment in Ryder Cup history.

Faldo, Woosnam, Lyle and Torrance will now get the chance to relive their memories when facing off in the build-up to next week’s Betfred British Masters.

“The 1985 Ryder Cup really marked a turning point in Ryder Cup history,” said 2008 captain Faldo.

“For so long, it felt like an American victory was a foregone conclusion. But under the brilliant captaincy of Tony Jacklin, and with a crop of world-class European players emerging, we finally broke through and that win at The Belfry started a period of European dominance in the event.”

“Today, the Ryder Cup is known for being fiercely contested and 1985 was the start of that,” he continued.

“It’s going to be great fun catching up with my old teammates, sharing old stories, and getting our competitive juices flowing. It’s also a brilliant way to kick start the Betfred British Masters, which I’m hosting for the third time.

“The tournament promises to have a strong Ryder Cup narrative running through it as the final qualifying event for players to earn their spot in the upcoming match at Bethpage Black.”

Golf fans wanting to watch the veterans in action will be able to do so on the European Ryder Cup YouTube channel, as well as the DP World Tour’s international broadcast channels.

The five-hole match will begin on the iconic 10th hole, with the remainder of the clash contested over the 11th, 16th, 17th and 18th of the Brabazon.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.