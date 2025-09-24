Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Earlier on Wednesday, Collin Morikawa (probably quite rightly) described the first few days of the 2025 Ryder Cup as ‘tame’.

Hours later, European captain Luke Donald flipped that dial in a big, big way, landing the first major blow of the week here at Bethpage State Park.

The Englishman – back in the saddle after leading his side to victory in Rome two years ago – used his speech at the contest’s Opening Ceremony to throw not one but two not-so-subtle jabs at the US team over the payments they have received this week.

For the first time in the near 100-year history of the match, American golfers will be paid to take part, each of the 12 players, plus their captain Keegan Bradley, receiving $500,000 for their involvement.

Of that, a minimum of $300,000 must be donated to charity, with the remaining $200,000 treated as a stipend to be spent at each players’ discretion.

And whilst most of the US side, including Bradley himself, have this week signalled their intention to donate the full half-million to charity, the fact that it has been left to their discretion has left them with awkward questions to answer.

And, this being a competitive event, Donald was in no mood to let it go unchallenged as he introduced his team at Wednesday’s rescheduled opening ceremony.

“The Ryder Cup is not about prize money or world ranking points,” said the Euro skipper early in his speech. “It’s about pride. It’s about representing your flag, your shirt, and the legacy you leave behind. We play for our families, our teammates, our countries and our continent, and for the generations before us who made this event what it is today.

“The American team is rightly proud of their heritage, but so are we. Our European heritage is rooted in resilience, in togetherness and in proving people wrong. Time and again, we’ve shown that when we come together as one, with a shared purpose, we can achieve remarkable things.”

He wasn’t done there. Later in his speech, Donald again circled back to the contentious issue of compensation.

“We didn’t come here just to be a part of the show,” he added. “We came to earn our place in Ryder Cup folklore. We’re not just playing to win; we’re playing for each other, and every young golfer back home who dreams about one day representing Team Europe.

“We know it won’t be easy. Winning away never is. Only four European teams have ever done it before. But that’s the beauty of sport. The toughest roads lead to the greatest rewards.

“We’re fuelled by something money cannot buy. Purpose. Brotherhood. And a responsibility to honour those who came before us, whilst inspiring those whose time is yet to come.”

Consider the blue (and gold) touch paper well and truly lit.

