Golf News

Ryder Cup: Luke Donald reacts after missing out on captaincy

By Jamie Hall18 March, 2022
Luke Donald Ryder Cup Henrik Stenson Ryder Cup Team Europe Ryder Cup 2023
Luke Donald Ryder Cup

Luke Donald admitted he “thought he had a chance” of being named Ryder Cup captain after missing out on the role.

The former world No.1 had been considered one of the front-runners to lead Europe in Rome next year, but was overlooked in favour of Henrik Stenson.

Donald, a veteran of six matches, is understood to have been on a shortlist of four alongside Stenson, Robert Karlsson and Paul Lawrie.

“I thought I had a chance this time but it wasn’t to be,” he told Golfweek.

• McIlroy blasts claims golfers are underpaid

• Tiger Woods targeting Masters record - reports

“I was disappointed personally that I didn’t get the nod but that doesn’t mean I can’t do it down the road. I wish Henrik all the best and support him along the way.”

Donald is understood to have given a 30-minute presentation to a selection committee which included Darren Clarke, Thomas Bjorn and Padraig Harrington, the three most recent European captains.

Harrington publicly backed the Englishman when it first emerged he was one of the favourites, saying he would be a “great choice”.

Despite missing out on the top job this time, Donald, who has been a vice-captain twice, still hopes his time will come – possibly at Bethpage Black in 2025.

“I thought I had a good chance this year. Hopefully, that’s not my chance gone,” he added.

• Justin Thomas "p****d off"

• Saudi Golf League to launch in the UK

“We have a lot of very worthy candidates, legends of the Ryder Cup, guys like Sergio, I don’t know how this whole Saudi thing is going to play out and if anyone is going to get knocked out because of that. That’s a little bit of a question mark.

“It’s a tough crowd (at Bethpage), but I haven’t given them too much ammo during my career.

“I think I’d be fine and would love the opportunity.”

