Much had been said about the reception Team Europe would receive at Bethpage Black this week, but Luke Donald’s men are yet to witness the full force of the New York crowd.

The crowd back-and-forth with the away team has been respectful for the most part, with the Europeans taking the time to sign autographs and spend some time with the locals.

There have been some cheeky jibes here and there, but it appears the line is yet to be crossed. One man who caught the attention of the American crowd was Matt Fitzpatrick.

In a video that has circulated online, Fitzpatrick was seen feeling the heat of the US fans sat behind him.

The Englishman was seen practicing some wedge shots from the Bethpage Black rough, but he had little success, leaving both of his efforts short.

It had not gone unnoticed, with one American fan crying: “Fitzy what is going on brother?” before another shouted: “The green is that way!”

Seemingly unmoved though, Fitzpatrick turned round and laughed off the chatter.

Things could well heat up come the beginning of play on Friday, but for now the reception has been a respectful one for the visitors.

“Yesterday they were amazing,” Tommy Fleetwood said of the home crowd. “They were very supportive of us, and it’s important.”

The crowd appeared to have been so tame that one of the 12 US stars in Collin Morikawa has called on the home support to ramp thinks up heading to the weekend.

“I’ll be honest, I think it’s kind of tame so far, Tuesday and Wednesday,” Morikawa told reporters. “I know tomorrow is going to be pretty bad but I hope Friday is just absolute chaos.

“I’m all for it. I think it feeds into who we are and the American players and the American Team. We want it. Like we want to use that to our advantage.

I think every sport uses their home crowd to their advantage, and just because we don’t play in a setting like this doesn’t mean the craziness of New York and the rest of the country that people are traveling in from, it doesn’t mean that we can’t use that to our advantage.

“I think we really have to tap into that. I hope they come strong. Watching all these kids, I know they want autographs, but come Friday, I hope they go crazy.”

