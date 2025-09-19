Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Golf’s greatest showpiece is almost upon us and you can feel the excitement building.

There really is nothing quite like the Ryder Cup. The intense rivalry makes it standout from everything else in the golfing calendar.

The New York venue of Bethpage Black means it will probably be the most raucous crowd to date. Indeed, Rory McIlroy has revealed the European team have been using VR headsets to prepare themselves for the hostile environment they’re likely to experience.

So, the pressure’s on the players. But for those outside the ropes the event offers a chance to have a flutter and just maybe win some money.

Of course, that comes with a note of caution.

Always gamble responsibly.

When the fun stops, stop,

Don’t bet more than you can afford.

If you’re okay with that, let’s take a look at the Ryder Cup odds, courtesy of our friends at Betway.

USA – 8/11

Home advantage counts for everything in the Ryder Cup. Since 1991 the visitors have only taken the trophy back with them four times and one of those occasions was the Miracle in Medinah. So, the US will be feeling confident ahead of the showdown. Add to that the fact they have the dominant world number one in Scottie Scheffler leading the line and a raft of big names making up their 12 and it looks like the wise money could well be on them.

Tie – 12/1

You’ll get the highest odds on a tie and for good reason. In the history of the Ryder Cup, it’s reached a stalemate on only two occasions – 1969 and 1989. But the two teams have arguably never been better matched and five of the past 16 have only been decided in the final game. So, maybe those chances aren’t as slim as you might think.

Europe – 11/8

As we’ve already said, it’s a big ask winning away from home, but this European team is strong. Eleven of the 12 who won in Rome two years ago are back and the only new face is Rasmus Højgaard, the identical twin of 2023 team member Nicolai. Confidence will be high too after some great results this year, with Rory’s Masters win and Tommy Fleetwood’s popular Tour Championship victory standouts. On top of that, they’ve got a proven winner in captain Luke Donald. So don’t be surprised if it’s the Europeans who are popping the champagne come Sunday.

—

