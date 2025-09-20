Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Paul McGinley has warned the American team that a reinvigorated Rory McIlroy is fired up to spearhead the European team in New York.

McGinley – the strategic adviser for Luke Donald’s side – believes McIlroy’s timely victory at the Irish Open this month has provided the boost he needed ahead of the showdown at Bethpage Black.

McIlroy has spoken of the difficulty of resetting his goals since his career grand slam-clinching Masters win in April, yet he’s always publicised his ambition to add a second Ryder Cup away win to his CV.

Two years ago, McIlroy was sitting in Europe’s winner’s press conference at Marco Simone when he declared one of the lasting goals in his career.

“I’ve said this for the last probably six or seven years to anyone that will listen: I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup,” McIlroy said. “And that’s what we’re going to do at Bethpage.”

And McGinley believes McIlroy’s mood at this week’s 48-hour reconnaissance trip to New York – where the entire European team played 27 holes at Bethpage before parting their separate ways – was proof that the Irishman is fully engaged.

“Rory revelled the last two and a half days,” McGinley said. “He was on a high. Being around the guys, having a crack, having a banter, being one of the guys. Not being Rory McIlroy, the mega superstar that everybody draws on his time. Nobody was drawing on his time.

“You could see how much he loved being around in that environment. And I’ve no doubt that his performance in the K Club was related to stepping up again and getting mentally engaged, getting ready for what he has put down at the start of the year as one of the biggest goals in golf is to win an away Ryder Cup.”

McIlroy scored four points – his highest in a Ryder Cup match – in Rome as he sought redemption from the humiliating European defeat at Whistling Straits.

McGinley believes an inspired and revved up McIlroy is a dangerous one for the American team.

“The thing about Rory is, he’s always been a volatile performer,” he added. “Rory’s success and Rory’s career has never been a straight line. You could look through it.

“There’s been loads of dips in his career. You know, when he won major championships, he kind of dipped. He’s had loads of dips in his career and then he comes roaring back.

“Rory is charismatic. Rory is dynamic in how he plays. He’s a risk taker and he draws people in because he kind of plays in the Arnold Palmer style.

“It’s no surprise that Scottie Sheffler is leading the world rankings. I don’t know if Rory will ever lead the world rankings again because he doesn’t have the consistency that Scottie does. And the world rankings are based on performance over a two-year period. Week in, week out, week in, week out.

“Rory’s personality is in and out. He gets a flourish and he looks unbeatable and then he looks like he’s going to miss the cut. But then he comes back again.

“One of the things you can always say about Rory – we call him Pointy Elbows of Ireland – when he’s got something in his sight line, he generally achieves it. He generally performs when he’s really passionate about achieving something.”

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.