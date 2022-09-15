search
Golf News

Ryder Cup qualification: As it stands

By Jamie Hall14 September, 2022
Ryder Cup Qualification As It Stands

The 2023 Ryder Cup is getting closer – and the teams are starting to take shape.

Qualification for the US team began several months ago, while the process for Europe started at the BMW PGA Championship.

Europe’s captain Luke Donald announced changes to the criteria, increasing the number of wildcards to six. He will also have the three best players from the world and European points lists as automatic qualifiers.

• How European players qualify for Ryder Cup

• Luke Donald reacts to Hero Cup outcry

That brought the process roughly in line with the US, who have operated a similar method for a number of years.

There are also a few things to iron out, such as whether LIV Golf players will be able to take part, before the first shots are struck in Rome.

Keep reading to see how it stands just now...

Ryder Cup 2023 qualification: As it stands

Q denotes where a player’s current position would see them qualify.

Europe

European points list

1. Shane Lowry – 835 (Q)
2. Rory McIlroy – 435 (Q)
3. Jon Rahm – 435 (Q)
4. Thomas Detry – 165.25
5. Viktor Hovland – 165.25
6. Soren Kjeldsen – 165.25
7. Rafa Cabrera Bello – 97
8. Francesco Molinari – 97
9. Matthieu Pavon – 97
10. Guido Migliozzi – 97

World points list

1. Shane Lowry – 38.04
2. Rory McIlroy – 19.02
3. Jon Rahm – 19.02
4. Thomas Detry – 7.42 (Q)
5. Viktor Hovland – 7.42 (Q)
6. Soren Kjeldsen – 7.42 (Q)
7. Rafa Cabrera Bello – 5.14
8. Francesco Molinari – 5.14
9. Matthieu Pavon – 5.14
10. Guido Migliozzi - 3.65

US

1. Scottie Scheffler – 5,451.073 (Q)
2. Will Zalatoris – 4,054.354 (Q)
3. Justin Thomas – 3,340.747 (Q)
4. Cameron Young – 2,354.120 (Q)
5. Dustin Johnson – 1,555.349 (Q)
6. Collin Morikawa – 1,412.878 (Q)
7. Kevin Kisner – 1,321.286
8. Keegan Bradley – 987.199
9. Xander Schauffele – 689.755
10. Patrick Cantlay – 678.525

