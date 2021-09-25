Ryder Cup: Rahm and Garcia to lead Europe's defence

Olé indeed.

Spanish duo Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia will lead Europe's Ryder Cup trophy defence at Whistling Straits when they take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the opening match of the COVID-delayed contest.

World No.1 Rahm and Garcia, the all-time record points-scorer in the match, will be out first in the morning foursomes against Spieth and Thomas who combined to win three of their four matches together at Le Golf National in 2018.

Paul Casey, making his fifth Ryder Cup appearance, has Norwegian rookie Viktor Hovland for company in the second match where they'll face off against Dustin Johnson and Open champion Collin Morikawa - the world No.2 and No.3 respectively.

Lee Westwood and his fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick take on four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and rookie Daniel Berger in match three.

In the anchor match, another four-time major champ, Rory McIlroy, has the talismanic Ian Poulter alongside him as they take on recent FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele.

There is no place on the opening morning for the big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, who joins Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler and Harris English on the sidelines until at least the second session.

For Europe, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Bernd Wiesberger will be cheering rather than playing on Friday morning.

Friday AM foursomes

European names first; all times UK

1.05pm

Rahm/Garcia vs Thomas/Spieth

1.21pm

Casey/Hovland vs Johnson/Morikawa

1.37pm

Westwood/Fitzpatrick vs Koepka/Berger

1.53pm

McIlroy/Poulter vs Cantlay/Schauffele