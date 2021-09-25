search
Golf News

Ryder Cup: Rahm and Garcia to lead Europe's defence

By Michael McEwan23 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Team Europe Team USA Whistling Straits
Jon Rahm And Sergio Garcia

Olé indeed.

Spanish duo Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia will lead Europe's Ryder Cup trophy defence at Whistling Straits when they take on Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the opening match of the COVID-delayed contest. 

World No.1 Rahm and Garcia, the all-time record points-scorer in the match, will be out first in the morning foursomes against Spieth and Thomas who combined to win three of their four matches together at Le Golf National in 2018. 

• What happens if a player tests positive for COVID?

• Ian Poulter: Inside the mind of 'The Postman'

Paul Casey, making his fifth Ryder Cup appearance, has Norwegian rookie Viktor Hovland for company in the second match where they'll face off against Dustin Johnson and Open champion Collin Morikawa - the world No.2 and No.3 respectively.

Lee Westwood and his fellow Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick take on four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and rookie Daniel Berger in match three.

In the anchor match, another four-time major champ, Rory McIlroy, has the talismanic Ian Poulter alongside him as they take on recent FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele.

• 12 stars who NEVER played Ryder Cup

There is no place on the opening morning for the big-hitting Bryson DeChambeau, who joins Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler and Harris English on the sidelines until at least the second session.

For Europe, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Bernd Wiesberger will be cheering rather than playing on Friday morning.

Friday AM foursomes

European names first; all times UK

1.05pm
Rahm/Garcia vs Thomas/Spieth

1.21pm
Casey/Hovland vs Johnson/Morikawa

1.37pm
Westwood/Fitzpatrick vs Koepka/Berger

1.53pm
McIlroy/Poulter vs Cantlay/Schauffele

