Luke Donald now knows the identity of the six men who will represent Team Europe at next month’s Ryder Cup.

Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard locked up the sixth and final automatic qualifying spot on the side by securing the finish he required at the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry.

The 24-year-old – whose twin brother Nicolai was on the European side that won the famous gold trophy in Rome two years ago – needed to finish in a two-way tie for 29th or better in the final qualifying event.

In the end, he finished T13 for his week’s work and guaranteed of the result required.

Speaking to Sky Sports Golf immediately afterwards, Hojgaard said: “I don’t know what to feel right now. I’ve been so stressed out on the course today. I’m over the moon right now.

“I knew every bogey out there was very costly. I was well aware of the situation. There was a couple of times out there I had to calm myself down and not let it spin out of control.

“I felt like every hole was a tough battle. I’m so happy to be here now.”

Hojgaard’s result saw him leapfrog Shane Lowry into the last of the automatic six spots on the team, joining Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton in the team for Bethpage.

That leaves Lowry in need of one of captain Donald’s six picks, alongside Sepp Straka, Matt Fitzpatrick, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm. Others in the frame include Matt Wallace, Thomas Detry, Harry Hall and the other Hojgaard, Nicolai.

Donald is set to name his six captain’s picks on Monday September 1 at 2pm, live on Sky Sports, and he admitted earlier this week that it’s a decision he’s wrestling with.

” It always happens in Ryder Cups,” said the Englishman. “People make a push at the end and want to be part of the team.

“Even though it’s a headache for me in terms of how many players are giving themselves a chance it’s really a good headache.

“It’s a good opportunity for me to see all these players and how much they really want to be part of it. I’m excited to see how these next couple weeks turn out.”

The 2025 Ryder Cup takes page on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park from September 26-28.

