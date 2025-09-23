Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony has been moved a day ahead of schedule due to inclement weather.

Due to the threat of storms on Thursday in Long Island, PGA of America officials have moved the ceremony to Wednesday instead.

It means that captains Luke Donald and Keegan Bradley will not complete the ceremony by naming the pairing for Friday morning’s opening session, a Ryder Cup tradition.

• Keegan Bradley defends US team over $500k Ryder Cup payments

• Nick Faldo calls out ‘psychological warfare’ at Bethpage

The PGA of America has confirmed that Ryder Cup+ ticket holders for Thursday will now also be permitted entry for Wednesday, too.

The pairings will still be announced as planned at 4pm (9pm UK time) on Thursday, but at a location that is yet to be determined.

There were a clues as to what those pairings may be during the second practice day at Bethpage.

The European team played the full 18 holes starting on the first on Tuesday, while the Americans teed off on the tenth hole.

Ex-Ryder Cup captain stunned by PGA of America ‘mistake’

• Luke Donald weighs in on US Ryder Cup payments

Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose were first off, with Rasmus Hojgaard, Viktor Hovland, Sepp Straka and Robert MacIntyre making up the next fourball.

Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm were last out for Team Europe.

Scottie Scheffler led the Americans out alongside Russell Henley, Harris English and Collin Morikawa.

There is plenty of intrigue over who Bryson DeChambeau will be paired with, and he went out with Cam Young, Ben Griffin and Justin Thomas.

Patrick Cantlay was grouped with Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun and Sam Burns.

• Get our FREE daily email newsletter to keep up-to-date with all of the latest news, views, opinions, analysis and more from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Click here to sign up now.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.