Sir Nick Faldo knows exactly what it takes to win the Ryder Cup on US soil, and the Englishman has offered his advice to Luke Donald’s team.

Team Europe head to New York in the hopes of defending the Ryder Cup crown that they won two years ago at Marco Simone in Rome.

The task is set to be a tough one for the Europeans though, with the away team winning just one of the last nine Ryder Cups.

From an in-form American team, to a raucous New York crowd, there will be plenty to tackle for Donald and Co when they tee it up at Bethpage Black.

According to Faldo though, overcoming the opposition begins before a ball is even hit. “I think it obviously starts with the belief that it’s doable,” the former captain told The Scotsman.

“In ‘85 (when Europe won at The Belfry), we were down in the bar afterwards and we were singing to West Side Story ‘we’re going to win in America, we’re going to win in America’. So that’s two years before.”

“You’ve got to go in with the right attitude,” Faldo continued. “That you’ve got the team and the possibilities. And you’ve just got to believe you’re going to outplay them.”

In preparation for the clash in New York, 11 of the 12 members of the European team competed at the BMW PGA Championship earlier this week.

Last week, the away team then made an early arrival in New York, playing the Bethpage Black course, before teeing it up at tracks in the local area.

They will come back together this week, before the action gets underway on Friday.

Ahead of battle, captain Donald is keen to ensure the Ryder Cup stays in European hands.

“I want to win,” he said. “When I was No 1 in the world, I would look at any slight towards me and use that as motivation.

“I certainly could have easily walked away a couple years ago after a great job in Rome and people were pleased. This is a great challenge.

“To have this opportunity, to push yourself to try to do something that’s very difficult to do, that’s pretty motivating for me. Hopefully we can do it.”

