The 45th Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black was a memorable one for Team Europe – and Sky Sports.

Live coverage of the biennial tussle in New York helped draw in the biggest ever weekend audience in Sky Sports’ history, as 8.8 million viewers tuned in to watch Europe secure a first away win since 2012, as well as football, rugby league, tennis and NFL.

The Ryder Cup, meanwhile, enjoyed a record-breaking five million viewers tuning in to watch Europe’s 15-13 over Team USA. Average viewing of the event across Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event was up 45% on the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, also won by the Europeans.

“The Ryder Cup weekend always delivers high drama, and this year was no exception with extraordinary twists and historic victory for Team Europe,” said chief sports officer, Jonathan Licht.

“The results we’ve seen across linear, social, and digital this weekend show how the biggest sporting events really are the best of entertainment, and the exceptional teams at Sky Sports help make them truly unmissable for fans.”

As the US and Europe locked horns in Sunday Singles, one-in-four TV viewers were tuned in. That included more than 40% of under-35s.

As Shane Lowry holed the putt that saw Europe retain the trophy a little after 10pm, the peak audience was the highest ever for golf on Sky Sports, eclipsing the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah and Rory McIlroy’s Masters win in April, which remains Sky Sports’ most-watched single day.

It was a different story in the US, however, as final day numbers were at their lowest since before 2000.

According to Josh Carpenter of the Sports Business Journal, NBC averaged 3.22 million viewers for Sunday’s singles matches, peaking at 5.3m as Keegan Bradley’s men tried to pull off a remarkable comeback.