Here are the Ryder Cup standings for both the American and visiting European teams.

Team Europe, which will once again be led by Luke Donald after victory in Rome, will travel to Bethpage State Park to take on a Keegan Bradley-led USA team from September 26-28, 2025.

Ryder Cup standings

Here is how each team stands…

—

Team USA

Players can accrue points in 2024 at five events – the four majors plus The Players – with players earning one qualification point per $1,000 made if they make the cut.

The points for the 2025 season will not be confirmed until next year’s PGA Tour schedule is announced, but we do know Keegan Bradley has opted to keep the option of having six captain’s picks – which means six will qualify automatically from the points list.

USA Ryder Cup Points List (as at 10/02/25)

The current top 10 in the Team USA Ryder Cup standings is as follows (automatic qualifiers in bold):

Scottie Scheffler

Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa

Russell Henley

Bryson DeChambeau

JJ Spaun

Maverick McNealy

Brian Harman

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

—

Team Europe

The qualification period for Ryder Cup Team Europe started at the British Masters at The Belfry, which took place from August 29-September 1, 2024.

Luke Donald has stuck with the format of six automatic qualifiers and six captain’s picks. However, in a significant change, the dual European/World Points Lists have been removed as Europe have moved to one streamlined qualification system for the 2025 match.

Ahead of the showdown at Bethpage, Donald said: “A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get to this point and everything is now focused on doing all we can to retain the trophy in New York next September.”

So how does the new points list work?

Here is what players will receive in each of the different qualifying events…

– Major championships: 5,000 points

– 2025 PGA Tour Signature events / The Players / FedExCup Playoffs: 3,000 points

– DP World Tour Rolex Series events: 2,000 points

– 2025 PGA Tour regular FedExCup events: 2,000 points

– DP World Tour ‘Back 9’ events: 1,500 points

– DP World Tour ‘Global Series’ events: 1,000 points

– 2025 PGA TOUR ‘Opposite’ events: 1,000 points

European Ryder Cup Points List (as at 20/01/25)

The current top 10 in the Team Europe Ryder Cup standings is as follows (automatic qualifiers in bold)

Rory McIlroy

Tyrrell Hatton

Rasmus Hojgaard

Shane Lowry

Ludvig Aberg

Thomas Detry

Matt Wallace

Niklas Norgaard

Tommy Fleetwood

Laurie Canter

You can see the full Ryder Cup standings on the official website.