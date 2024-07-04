Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The PGA Tour’s signature events aren’t everybody’s cup of tea.

Spearheaded by huge prize purses, the tournaments feature limited fields of around 70 players.

Playing in any of the eight events throughout the season is an advantageous position to be, particularly given the fact they offer increased FedEx Cup points, too.

It’s a format that some are in favour of – see Rory McIlroy. The four-time major champ was one of the original architects behind the events and would like to contest a more ‘cutthroat’ PGA Tour schedule.

But it’s not a belief that is shared by many, especially one of his Ryder Cup teammates and PGA Tour winner, Sepp Straka.

Speaking ahead of his defence of the John Deere Classic, the Austrian insisted he ‘doesn’t like’ the signature events.

“I think they’re very important,” Straka said of the importance of tournaments like this week’s.

“I personally don’t like the small events. I just think it’s less competitive. When you get 140 something guys, it’s always a tougher environment – with a cut you kind of have to be ready on Thursday when the bell rings.

“The bigger tournaments should be bigger fields as well I think. But, yeah, these tournaments are massive because a lot of the guys, most of the guys, aren’t getting in those small-field, big events.

“So, for the majority of the PGA Tour, these tournaments are huge. They kind of are still the majority of the PGA Tour here.”

The signature events are set to receive two changes, starting from the 2025 season, though.

A minimum field size of 72 players will be imposed next season, whilst one player will have access to compete in each one.

Tiger Woods was recognised with a ‘lifetime achievement’ exemption that will allow him the chance to tee it up in the events.

Meanwhile, Straka’s performances in the events this year have put him in a strong position to reach the FedEx Cup play-offs later in the year. He currently sits 17th in the standings.

“You always want to finish the year in Atlanta,” he said. “Don’t want to miss out on the last tournament if you give yourself a good chance.

“Feel like the last couple months I’ve given myself a pretty good chance to get there. Few more tournaments left, one major, and then the points ramp up for the play-offs.”

