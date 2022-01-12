Ryder Cup star diagnosed with rare kidney disease

Former Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts has revealed he has a rare kidney condition.

The 39-year-old Belgian was admitted to hospital several weeks ago after seeing a doctor when his ankles became swollen.

Medics discovered fluid and blood clots on his lungs, and diagnosed him with a disease called primary membranous nephropathy.

It means the golfer’s body is attacking his kidneys, causing what he described as “severe protein leakage”.

Colsaerts, one of Europe’s heroes at the Miracle of Medinah in 2012, revealed on Instagram he has now started a course of immunosuppressants to combat the problem.

The current world No.422 described the last few weeks as “a journey I wouldn’t wish anyone has to embark on”, and paid tribute to the doctors who have treated him.



“It was one of the scariest days of my life,” Colsaerts said of the day he was admitted to hospital.

“I looked at my wife in the eyes and said I wasn’t ready to go.

“We have to hope my body responds to the treatment and won’t know for a few weeks if not months if it has been successful.”