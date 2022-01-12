search
Ryder Cup star diagnosed with rare kidney disease

Golf News

Ryder Cup star diagnosed with rare kidney disease

By Jamie Hall10 January, 2022
Nicolas Colsaerts Ryder Cup Miracle at Medinah DP World Tour Ryder Cup 2012
Nicolas Colsaerts

Former Ryder Cup player Nicolas Colsaerts has revealed he has a rare kidney condition. 

The 39-year-old Belgian was admitted to hospital several weeks ago after seeing a doctor when his ankles became swollen. 

Medics discovered fluid and blood clots on his lungs, and diagnosed him with a disease called primary membranous nephropathy. 

• Smith dismisses claims TOC course 'too easy'

• Friend of Tiger Woods predicts 2022 write-off

It means the golfer’s body is attacking his kidneys, causing what he described as “severe protein leakage”. 

Colsaerts, one of Europe’s heroes at the Miracle of Medinah in 2012, revealed on Instagram he has now started a course of immunosuppressants to combat the problem. 

The current world No.422 described the last few weeks as “a journey I wouldn’t wish anyone has to embark on”, and paid tribute to the doctors who have treated him. 

“It was one of the scariest days of my life,” Colsaerts said of the day he was admitted to hospital. 

• US Women's Open gets MASSIVE purse increase

• Stricker "lucky to be alive" after heart scare

“I looked at my wife in the eyes and said I wasn’t ready to go. 

“We have to hope my body responds to the treatment and won’t know for a few weeks if not months if it has been successful.”

