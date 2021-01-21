search
Ryder Cup star reveals he is set to skip Scottish Open

By Ryan Crombie21 January, 2021
Tommy Fleetwood has indicated that he will miss this year’s Scottish Open at The Renaissance.

Fleetwood lost in a play-off to fellow Englishman Aaron Rai at the East Lothian club in September's rescheduled staging of the event. However, he won't be looking to go one better in 2021.

Ahead of this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Englishman explained that tournament is a casualty of a scheduling reshuffle.

• Rory weighs in on Justin Thomas controversy

• Thomas 'upset' to be dropped by Ralph Lauren

“I'm trying to have a week off before every major and then play the week before that,” said Fleetwood. “I feel like that's a good run into the events for me.”

Unfortunately for fans hoping to see the five-time European Tour winner return to action in Scotland, the Scottish Open is set to take place from July 8-11 at The Renaissance Club, a week before the 149th Open Championship at Royal St George's.

The Irish Open falls the week previous to the Rolex Series event in East Lothian and Fleetwood has confirmed he will be teeing it up there.

“I am playing the Irish Open,” added Fleetwood. “It's difficult. Especially around the summer, you have so many great events, but around every major you have great events and you always have to make the choice of playing and missing some and doing what you think is whatever the way you want to work it.

• Tiger set for delayed start to season after surgery

• Bob MacIntyre has Ryder Cup 'in my sights' 

“If the Scottish Open was two weeks before and the Irish Open was the week before, then it would be the other way around. I clearly enjoyed The Renaissance, as well. Played great there. Staying on-site was amazing. It was actually my best event of the year.”

