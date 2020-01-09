New year, same old issues dominating golf.

Or so it seems, judging by Thomas Pieters' first tweet of 2020.

The Belgian, a member of the European Ryder Cup team in 2016, used the dawn of a new year and decade to have a pop at the slow players on tour.

Here's what he wrote...

To all slow players. I wish you nothing but bad lies, missed cuts and delayed flights. Happy 2020 — Thomas Pieters (@Thomas_Pieters) December 31, 2019

Slow play has been a persistent topic of debate and consternation among the game's top players, commentators and fans for many years.

• 8 big predictions for golf in 2020

• Knox makes cool piece of PGA Tour history

However, it reached a tipping point in 2019 when an incident involving Bryson DeChambeau during the FedEx Cup Playoffs prompted the PGA Tour to undertake a review of its pace of play policy.

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES



The results of that review were approved by the tour's policy board in November but details of the changes will not be revealed until an "education process with the PGA Tour’s membership" has been concluded.

If Pieters' tweet is anything to go by, that can't come soon enough.



• 2019 ends on high note for Bob-Mac

