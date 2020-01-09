search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup star takes aim at slow players in New Year message

Golf News

Ryder Cup star takes aim at slow players in New Year message

By bunkered.co.uk01 January, 2020
Slow play PGA Tour European Tour Pace of Play Thomas Pieters Twitter Ryder Cup
Golf Clock

New year, same old issues dominating golf. 

Or so it seems, judging by Thomas Pieters' first tweet of 2020.

The Belgian, a member of the European Ryder Cup team in 2016, used the dawn of a new year and decade to have a pop at the slow players on tour. 

Here's what he wrote...

Slow play has been a persistent topic of debate and consternation among the game's top players, commentators and fans for many years.

• 8 big predictions for golf in 2020

• Knox makes cool piece of PGA Tour history

However, it reached a tipping point in 2019 when an incident involving Bryson DeChambeau during the FedEx Cup Playoffs prompted the PGA Tour to undertake a review of its pace of play policy. 

WATCH - HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES

The results of that review were approved by the tour's policy board in November but details of the changes will not be revealed until an "education process with the PGA Tour’s membership" has been concluded.

If Pieters' tweet is anything to go by, that can't come soon enough.

• 2019 ends on high note for Bob-Mac

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Slow play

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - Pace of Play

Related Articles - Thomas Pieters

Related Articles - Twitter

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
REVIEW – TAYLORMADE SIM vs SIM MAX
TaylorMade
play button
NEW TAYLORMADE SIM DRIVERS – Why you NEED to try them
TaylorMade
play button
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
Epic Mission
play button
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
Epic Mission
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Phil Mickelson owns Justin Rose with Masters quip
Michelle's having a wee Wie!
bunkered.co.uk toasts record-breaking year
Patrick Reed threatens legal action against top golf analyst
"Filthy!" - You have to see this shot from Eddie Pepperell

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to improve your strike with Peter Barber
Watch
play button
Don’t change your swing, change your address position
Watch
play button
Strike down on the ball for more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
See all videos right arrow