search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup star tests positive for COVID-19

Golf News

Ryder Cup star tests positive for COVID-19

By Michael McEwan07 October, 2020
PGA Tour Tony Finau COVID-19 coronavirus Tour News Shriners Hospitals for Children Open tpc summerlin bronson burgoon
Coronavirus And Golf

Tony Finau is the latest high-profile player to contract the coronavirus.

The world No.16 tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

In line with tour protocols, the 31-year-old will now play no part in this week's event - scheduled to get underway tomorrow at TPC Summerlin in Nevada - and will have to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

• Tony Finau "being sued for $16million"

• Phil has hilarious response to Troon story

In a statement, the tour said: "As part of the pre-tournament screening process this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, PGA Tour member Tony Finau tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the event.

"Finau will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines. First alternate Bronson Burgoon will replace Finau in the field."

Listen!

GREG NORMAN GUESTS ON THE BUNKERED PODCAST

Finau, one of the stars of the 2018 US Ryder Cup team, tweeted: "Earlier today, I received a positive result for COVID-19 under PGA Tour on-site testing protocols and have begun a period of self-quarantine to protect others around me. I am feeling well, and am otherwise in good spirits.

• Edinburgh course targeted by vandals

• Reid relieved to break LPGA title duck

"I look forward to returning to action as soon as I am able, and I wish everyone at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open a great week ahead."

Finau is the first player to test positive for COVID-19 on the PGA Tour since Sam Horsfield and Scottie Scheffler ahead of last month's US Open at Winged Foot. 

His mandatory quarantine means that he will also miss the upcoming CJ Cup and Zozo Championship.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tony Finau

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
MIZUNO JPX921 - Are these the best-ever Mizuno irons?
Mizuno JPX921
play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Wentworth leader Tyrrell Hatton defends divisive hoodie
Martin Laird in pole position to end long title drought
Bryson DeChambeau hits back at Fitzpatrick's criticism
New dates confirmed for Scottish Golf Tourism Week
Study: Golfers joining clubs to improve their mental health

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
How to transition your weight with Peter Barber
Callaway
play button
Increasing your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
See all videos right arrow