Ryder Cup star tests positive for COVID-19

Tony Finau is the latest high-profile player to contract the coronavirus.

The world No.16 tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

In line with tour protocols, the 31-year-old will now play no part in this week's event - scheduled to get underway tomorrow at TPC Summerlin in Nevada - and will have to self-isolate for the next 14 days.

In a statement, the tour said: "As part of the pre-tournament screening process this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, PGA Tour member Tony Finau tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the event.

"Finau will have the PGA Tour's full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC guidelines. First alternate Bronson Burgoon will replace Finau in the field."

Finau, one of the stars of the 2018 US Ryder Cup team, tweeted: "Earlier today, I received a positive result for COVID-19 under PGA Tour on-site testing protocols and have begun a period of self-quarantine to protect others around me. I am feeling well, and am otherwise in good spirits.

"I look forward to returning to action as soon as I am able, and I wish everyone at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open a great week ahead."

Finau is the first player to test positive for COVID-19 on the PGA Tour since Sam Horsfield and Scottie Scheffler ahead of last month's US Open at Winged Foot.

His mandatory quarantine means that he will also miss the upcoming CJ Cup and Zozo Championship.