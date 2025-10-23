Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Shane Lowry has committed to play in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship next month despite sitting outside the top 70 in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

The DP World Tour’s campaign will come to an end in November, with the season-ending playoffs taking place out in the Middle East.

Playoff No. 1 will see the circuit head back to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, where the top 70 players in the Order of Merit rankings earn a place.

A stacked field including the likes of Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton have already committed to teeing it up, and they will be joined by one of their Ryder Cup teammates in Lowry.

The Irishman currently finds himself 107th in the rankings, and having decided not to play in Korea this week, he is unable to break into the top 70 ahead of Sunday’s cut off.

Despite this, Lowry is able to take advantage of his start at the 2025 Ryder Cup to play in Abu Dhabi.

The DP World Tour allows any player from Team Europe to play in the season-ending playoffs regardless of their position in the ranking, meaning Lowry can join McIlroy and Co via a Ryder Cup exemption category.

A former champion, Lowry said ahead of his return: “Abu Dhabi has always been a great place to play golf and I’m really looking forward to being back at Yas Links in a few weeks.

“The DP World Tour playoffs are always an exciting end to our season and it’s great to have the opportunity to compete against some of the best players in the world. I’ll be giving it everything to finish the year on a high.”

Along with Lowry, another past champion in Tommy Fleetwood was also announced in the field.

Fleetwood too recently found himself out of the top 70 in the rankings, but victory at last week’s DP World India Championship ensured he did not need his Ryder Cup exemption to play in November’s playoffs.

Lowry is not the only Ryder Cupper taking advantage of the loophole, with Ludvig Aberg also committed to compete despite sitting 75th in the ranking list.

The same exemption is also offered for playoff No. 2 at the DP World Tour Championship a week later, where the top 50 players compete.

Any player who qualifies via their Ryder Cup spot is in addition to the 70 and 50 already qualified, meaning fields are extended where required.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.