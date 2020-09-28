search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup star Tony Finau "being sued for $16million"

Golf News

Ryder Cup star Tony Finau "being sued for $16million"

By bunkered.co.uk28 September, 2020
Tony Finau PGA Tour Gipper Finau Molonai Hola Deseret News Wasserman Media Group lawsuit Tour News
Tony Finau Main

Tony Finau and his family are reportedly being sued for more than $16million by a former business associate.

According to the Deseret News, the world No.14 has been hit with the claim by 55-year-old Molonai Hola.

Hola, the owner of Icon Sports, first met the FInau family around 1997 and, in documents filed in court last week, claims to have paid the expenses of Tony and his younger brother Gipper. 

Hola claims those expenses were covered for several years with an agreement in place for them to be paid back. However, he says they never were. 

• Tiger's old putter sells for 'record amount'

• 20 huge equipment brands you've never heard of

• World Handicap System: What you need to know

The expenses in question are said to include the FInau family's mortgage payments, medical expenses, a new car and golf-related travel expenses for Tony and Gipper. It is also claimed by Hola that he paid for the family to live in Florida for a year in order for Tony and Gipper to be taught by acclaimed golf coach David Leadbetter.

Listen!

ARE EUROS TOO OBSESSED BY THE RYDER CUP?

The suit claims that the total expenses paid by former Salt Lake City mayoral candidate Hola amount to just under $600,000. He is pursuing reimbursement in full, plus interest, and compensatory damages of "at least $16million", which the suit states represents roughly 20% of the Finau brothers' career earnings to date - something that Hola says he was promised.

• How to tell what year your Pro V1 is from...

• Titleist unveils new CNCPT irons

Tony has banked just over $20million in official on-course earnings since joining the PGA Tour six years ago. Gipper has not yet made it onto the tour.

As well as the two brothers, the suit also names their father, Gary, Tony's agent Christopher Armstrong and the Wasserman Media Group.

In a statement obtained by the Deseret News, Armstrong said: “We are aware of the matter and have the utmost faith in the legal process. We will not be making further comment at this time.”

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Tony Finau

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - lawsuit

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
MIZUNO JPX921 - Are these the best-ever Mizuno irons?
Mizuno JPX921
play button
TITLEIST TOUR SPEED – Better than the Pro V1???
Titleist
play button
THE SIMPLE WAY TO HIT A LOB SHOT | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Paul Lawrie calls time on his European Tour career
"I get goosebumps just thinking about it" - Tommy Fleetwood looks back on the 2018 Ryder Cup
Bryson DeChambeau dismisses claims that he's "breaking golf"
Robert MacIntyre explains "tough" decision to split with caddie
LPGA star opens up on receiving death threats

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

A simple takeaway drill from Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Generate power with a good hip and shoulder turn
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Callaway
play button
Increase your power
Watch
See all videos right arrow