Edoardo Molinari’s season on the DP World Tour is over after the Ryder Cup vice captain underwent surgery on a thumb injury.

Molinari has played 11 times on the DP World Tour this season after holding onto his card via Q School late last year.

His latest start came at the Nexo Championship last week, where he was forced to withdraw after playing 16 holes of his opening round at Trump International Golf Links Aberdeen.

Molinari has since taken to social media to confirm he has been suffering with a thumb problem for some time, and has now finally had treatment for the issue.

“Really tough day today as I am about to go for surgery on my left thumb,” the Italian star wrote to his followers on Instagram.

“Unfortunately it’s been painful for months now and I tried everything possible to make it better without much success.

“It will be a long few months without golf, my 2025 season is over and I just hope that one day I’ll be able to practice and play without any pain!”

He added: “I will fight through this like I’ve always done with everything I do and hopefully I’ll be back to playing good golf one day in front of them.”

Despite no longer being able to play in 2025, Molinari still has plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

The Italian will once again serve as a vice captain to Luke Donald at the Ryder Cup in September, having played a part in Europe’s win in Rome two years ago.

“Now there is only one more golf-related thing I want to achieve in 2025 and that will hopefully happen in New York again at the end of September…luckily I won’t have to hit any shots!”

Molinari will be joined by his brother Francesco as one of Donald’s assistants. They will also be working with Jose Maria Olazabal and Thomas Bjorn for the trip to Bethpage Black.

