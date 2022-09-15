search
Golf News

Ryder Cup stars issue rallying call ahead of PGA Cup

By Jamie Hall08 September, 2022
PGA Cup Ryder Cup greig hutcheon Ian Poulter Jamie Donaldson
Greig Hutcheon Pga Cup

Ryder Cup legends have issued a rallying call to Great Britain and Ireland’s professionals ahead of the PGA Cup.

Greig Hutcheon, part of the GB&I squad for next week’s clash at Foxhills, used his appearance at the BMW PGA Championship to make contact with past heroes of the transatlantic tussle.

He rounded up the likes of Ian Poulter and Jamie Donaldson to record messages of support for the team.

“I thought it would be nice to get some inspirational video messages from some of the Ryder Cup boys and send them to the GB&I team on our WhatsApp group chat,” said Hutcheon, who hails from Aberdeen and will be making his second appearance in The PGA Cup.

“We are all really looking forward to it and hopefully the messages help to fire us up.”

Hutcheon booked his place on DJ Russell’s team through the PGA play-offs, and he has tasted success before in the biennial clash.

In 2017, he holed the putt to seal a 16-10 victory for GB&I.

“I was very proud of my efforts in 2017,” reflected the former Scottish PGA champion. “Foxhills has good memories for me. I had a nasty injury for four or five months in the build up and when I arrived at the match I sat down with the captain, Albert MacKenzie, and said, ‘look, I’m not great captain’.

“But he was great with me. He rested me a couple of times in the afternoon matches and I managed to come out in the singles and hole the putt that clinched the match.

“It was a great honour and one which I will always treasure. It meant a lot because you’re trying your guts out for your team and your country.”

