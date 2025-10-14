Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Regardless of their Race to Dubai Ranking, the 12 European Ryder Cup players will be able to compete in the DP World Tour’s season-ending playoffs.

A little known section of the DP World Tour rule book outlines that players from the Team Europe setup have their own exemption category to play both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship.

For the likes of Rory McIlroy, this is not a concern, with the Masters champion once again sat on top of the Race to Dubai Rankings heading into the final stretch of events.

Elsewhere, Robert MacIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rasmus Hojgaard have already confirmed their commitment to play playoff No. 1 at Yas Links, having already qualified.

The event in Abu Dhabi is only open to the top 70 players on the DP World Tour following the end of next week’s Korea Championship, or so it seems.

• Brandel Chamblee takes fresh pop at Bryson DeChambeau

• Tiger Woods: Fresh fears for golf icon’s future after MORE surgery

As things stand, Four members of Luke Donald’s team who defended the Ryder Cup in New York last month find themselves outside of the top 70, and projected cut line.

Two of those are Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry who sit 94th and 155th respectively due to the majority of their golf being played out on the PGA Tour this campaign.

Elsewhere, Ludvig Aberg is just outside the bubble in 72nd, while Sepp Straka sits 147th.

On the surface it appears that Fleetwood and Lowry’s commitment to play in India this week could well be down to battling their way into the top 70, but even if this is not to be, they will still have right of passage into the two season-ending events.

Aberg meanwhile has already taken advantage of his playoff exemption, having committed to teeing it up in Abu Dhabi at the beginning of next month.

The Swede’s decision to play in the Middle East will help him meet the minimum DP World Tour playing requirements of four events, having only played in the Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship and Ryder Cup this campaign.

• Marco Penge responds to LIV Golf rumours

• Jon Rahm explains four-month break from competitive golf

It remains unknown as to whether Aberg will then head to Dubai for the season finale one week later.

In the case of Straka, he is yet to confirm whether he will play either or both of the events in the United Arab Emirates.

The Austrian opted not to play the BMW PGA Championship prior to the event, following the recent birth of his child.

Elsewhere on the European roster, Justin Rose has committed to the second of the two playoffs at Jumeirah Golf Estates, but not event No. 1 in Abu Dhabi.

The Englishman is well inside the top 70 in 18th. Another man who would have most likely qualified automatically is Team Europe member Jon Rahm, who is 56th with two events left to play.

The Spaniard has however confirmed he will play no part in the playoff events, with his next start coming next February on the LIV Golf circuit.

The last of the 12 Ryder Cuppers to mention is Viktor Hovland. He sits 28th in the rankings and is in the field in India this week. This will be his fourth DP World Tour start, and he is yet to confirm whether he will play in the Middle East.

The DP World Tour confirmed to bunkered.co.uk that the inclusion of Ryder Cup players is in addition to those already in the top 70 and 50, meaning field sizes will increase where necessary.

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.