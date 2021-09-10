search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup: Steve Stricker explains reason for Patrick Reed omission

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker explains reason for Patrick Reed omission

By Michael McEwan08 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Steve Stricker Patrick Reed Team USA Matchplay Whistling Straits
Patrick Reed

The US team for this month's Ryder Cup is complete - and, to the surprise of many, Patrick Reed is NOT in the line-up.

Reed, 31, did not receive one of captain Steve Stricker's six picks for the COVID-delayed match at Whistling Straits, despite having become something of a talismanic figure for the US since he made his debut in the match at Gleneagles in 2014.

Stricker's picks instead went to Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau and rookies Xander Schauffele, Harris English, Daniel Berger and Scottie Scheffler.

• R&A announces Open's return to Royal Portrush

• Matthew rules out third stint as Solheim captain

Reed was recently hospitalised with pneumonia and Stricker explained that weighed heavily in his decision-making.

"That was a very, very difficult call," said the American skipper. "I kind of lost sleep over that one. He's a tremendous competitor. He brings a lot to matchplay golf. His record here at the Ryder Cup is pretty darn good. So it was a very difficult call. But I think it was just the uncertainty of his health and really the lack of play that led to our decision.

"I just knew that it was going to be hard, but he took like a true champion and I apologised many times to him. I just wanted to make sure he knew that it was a very difficult decision."

Stricker added that he and his vice-captains have also debated what to do in the event that automatic qualifier Brooks Koepka is unable to take his place in the side.

The four-time major champion is an injury doubt for the contest after being forced to withdraw from the Tour Championship last weekend with a wrist injury.

• Bjorn blasts officials over Solheim controversy

• New Netflix show to go behind scenes of PGA Tour

Koepka seemingly struck a buried tree root in the act of hitting a wedge shot during the third round at Esst Lake, immediately letting go of the club and recoiling in pain. He tried to play on but walked in on the 13th. Afterwards, he insisted that his withdrawal was purely precautionary but Stricker admitted that he does have some concerns over his fitness.

"As far as Brooks goes, we've talked about if we have to replace him, but were not there yet," he said. "We're focused on moving forward with these 12 guys and we'll deal with that situation if it were to happen."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Steve Stricker

Related Articles - Patrick Reed

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Matchplay

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
play button
FINDING THE PERFECT IRON | Callaway Apex custom fitting
Callaway
play button
THE ARRAN GOLF MARATHON - EPISODE 4
Arran Golf Marathon
play button
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review
Callaway JAWS Full Toe
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Voting extended for Scottish Golf Tourism Awards
Brooks Koepka believes he will break Jack Nicklaus' major record
Where will future editions of the Ryder Cup be played?
Bryson DeChambeau has "wrecked hands" preparing for Long Drive event
"It's a bit odd" - Brooks Koepka gives his thoughts on Ryder Cup

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Open up your left foot to get through the ball
Watch
play button
How to hit the golf ball higher
Watch
play button
Releasing the clubhead
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow