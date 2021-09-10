search
Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker names two more vice-captains

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker names two more vice-captains

By bunkered.co.uk01 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Team USA Steve Stricker Phil Mickelson Fred Couples Whistling Straits
Steve Stricker Ryder Cup Captain

Ahead of this month's COVID-delayed Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, US captain Steve Stricker has named two more assistants.

Fred Couples and Phil Mickelson. 

They join 2018 skipper Jim Furyk, the 2012 and 2016 captain Davis Love III, and two-time major champion Zach Johnson in Stricker's backroom team.

Their appointments would also appear to rule out any chance of either Mickelson playing in what would have been a 13th consecutive match or Tiger Woods having any meaningful involvement.

“I’ve been staying in close contact with both Freddie and Phil, talking about all things Ryder Cup, for a while now," said Stricker. "They provide honest and impactful feedback, and both have such a passion for the Ryder Cup. 

"I’m honoured that they were willing to join our team and help put us in the best position to win in a few weeks at Whistling Straits.”

This is Couples’ second term as a Ryder Cup vice-captain, after serving in 2012 alongside Love III. The 1992 Masters champion also played for the United States in five Ryder Cups: 1989, ‘91, ‘93, ‘95 and ‘97.

Mickelson, meantime, has been a fixture in the US Ryder Cup team for over 20 years and owns some of the most notable records on the American side, including most appearances (12), most fourball points won (9) and most overall matches played (47).

It had been speculated that he might be one of Stricker's six picks following his record-breaking US PGA Championship victory at Kiawah Island in May. 

