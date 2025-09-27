Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Bethpage Black turned Bethpage Blue in every sense.

Against a wall of relentless abuse on an ugly Saturday, imperious Europe defied Keegan Bradley’s beleaguered American team and an aggressive crowd to edge towards history on Long Island.

A 5.5-2.5 overnight advantage became 8.5-3.5 by lunchtime and by sunset it was 11.5-4.5 on a fraught day when the Ryder Cup turned as nasty as many had first feared.

Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler’s caddie Ted Scott angrily confronted Justin Rose off the 15th green in one of the copious flashpoints.

Spectators were ejected for bad behaviour. Others left early. If it wasn’t vitriol, it was complete apathy from those who paid $750 for a ticket. The United States were left humiliated.

• Rahmpage! An ode to the Ryder Cup’s hottest performer

• Justin Rose plays down ugly flashpoint with Bryson DeChambeau

And after Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry stared down Justin Thomas and Cameron Young in an afternoon match overshadowed by ugly fan behaviour to extend the lead to seven, Europe were on the brink.

McIlroy and Lowry had to deal with as things rapidly got out of control and responded with gestures and verbals of their own. The match went up the last and McIlroy closed the door with a brilliant birdie.

“It’s our first full point as a partnership, an McIlroy said embracing his fellow Irishman. “We weren’t able to get one at Whistling Straits. We got a halve yesterday and a full one today.

“Really happy that I’m able to walk inside the ropes with this man, and he was there for me today. It was a really challenging day. I’m going to sleep well tonight.”

A beaming Lowry added: This is what I live for. This is it. This is, like, honestly, the reason I get up in the morning. I love being a part of this team. I really want us to win this tournament.”

In the third fourballs match, J.J. Spaun made birdies on his final two holes alongside Xander Schauffele to steal a full point from Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka and offer an iota of hope for the home team.

Rahm, so unlucky to lose his first session, had ignited the Europeans earlier in the day as they replicated the 3-1 foursomes dominance.

But then came Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, a precautionary injury replacement for Viktor Hovland, on the final hole.

Both Englishmen stiffed their approaches and, like all day, the US had no answer.

Above all else, Europe have delivered for their meticulous and thorough captain and are already writing their name in history.

McIlroy has only one point less than the entire American team put together. Tommy Fleetwood has won all four after one of the great fourball displays alongside Rose against the Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau. Ageless Rose is two from two. The list goes on.

Staggeringly, Scheffler has lost all four sessions he has played in, a record as unwanted as it is unfathomable. Not even pairing the world No.1 with firebrand DeChambeau could yield the US a point.

It all means that Luke Donald’s men need only three full points in Sunday singles to retain the cup.

• Shane Lowry unloads on American hecklers as Ryder Cup turns nasty

• Rory McIlroy tells Ryder Cup crowd to ‘shut the f**k up!’

“I didn’t really imagine this,” Donald said in disbelief on the 18th green. “Obviously their job is not done yet but to have this stand in New York with most of the cheers coming from our side is incredible.

“The resilience and the confidence these guys have in themselves, in their partners, is really, truly incredible. The US have plenty of fight in them. They had plenty of fight today.

“Our guys had a lot, too, though.” Indeed, the more hostile the crowd got, the better Europe performed and the denouement of the final match was played out into an almost full-European grand stand.

Of course Donald will urge caution but others will look towards the shattering of other records. The 19-9 defeat inflicted by the US at Whistling Straits four years ago was the biggest winning margin in Ryder Cup history. Europe could destroy that record in their own backyard.

Bradley, meanwhile, could desperately only evoke memories of a New England Patriots victory in 2017 as a reason for a semblance of Sunday hope.

“28-3, I was at that Super Bowl, I watched it,” Bradley said, clearly crushed.

“They fought all day. Proud of the way they did that. But Europe has played really, really phenomenal golf. They’re making everything. They’re a great team. They’re great players. They’re a tough team to beat.” In this form, probably impossible.

For Bradley’s own hapless side, though, the inquest has already begun.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Sunday, September 28

All matches UK time

12.02pm Cameron Young vs Justin Rose

12.13pm Justin Thomas vs Tommy Fleetwood

12.24pm Bryson DeChambeau vs Matt Fitzpatrick

12.35pm Scottie Scheffler vs Rory McIlroy

12.46pm Patrick Cantlay vs Ludvig Aberg

12.57pm Xander Schauffele vs Jon Rahm

1.08pm JJ Spaun vs Sepp Straka

1.19pm Russell Henley vs Shane Lowry

1.30pm Ben Griffin vs Rasmus Hojgaard

1.41pm Collin Morikawa vs Tyrrell Hatton

1.52pm Sam Burns vs Robert MacIntyre

2.03pm Harris English vs Viktor Hovland

• Get our FREE daily email newsletter to keep up-to-date with all of the latest news, views, opinions, analysis and more from the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage. Click here to sign up now.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.