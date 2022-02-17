search
Ryder Cup: The Belfry eyes 2035 bid as it exits running for 2031

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE

Ryder Cup: The Belfry eyes 2035 bid as it exits running for 2031

By Jamie Hall17 February, 2022
The Belfry

The Belfry is out of the running to host the 2031 Ryder Cup – but could host the biennial event four years later.

Earlier this week reports emerged suggesting the Sutton Coldfield venue had ended its bid to host the tournament. 

Chiefs at the Midlands resort have now confirmed the news – but revealed to bunkered.co.uk they are desperate to bring the Ryder Cup back to the Belfry in 2035. 

“I can confirm that The Belfry Hotel & Resort remains thoroughly committed to our relationship with the Ryder Cup Committee, and European Tour, and are working closely with the teams and other stakeholders in discussing our continued wish to host major tournaments at our world leading resort,” said resort director Chris Eigelaar 

“Whilst regrettably we have withdrawn from 2031, it is our intention to continue with a 2035 Ryder Cup bid. 

“Our strong commitment and desire to build a legacy for golfers and the region hasn’t changed and we have been overwhelmed by the positive support received from the local and wider Midlands community.

“We also continue to remain focused on the development of the resort and creating additional job opportunities and investment across the region.” 

The Belfry has strong Ryder Cup heritage, having hosted the biennial clash four times previously in 1985, 1989, 1993 and 2002 – the last time the tournament was held on English soil.

It had been considered a strong contender for 2031, but its withdrawal leaves the London Golf Club and the yet-to-be-built Hulton Park in Bolton as the UK’s two candidates. 

A decision on which of those will be chosen going forward is expected in April. 

Other candidates to host the contest in 2035 are not yet known. 

EXCLUSIVE

