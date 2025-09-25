Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It’s less than 24 hours until the 2025 Ryder Cup gets underway. Hallelujah. Until then, golf fans can continue to speculate the pairings each captain will send out this weekend.

Of course, the format – as chosen by Team USA – will see the biennial clash start with foursomes on Friday morning, followed by fourballs in the afternoon. That order will reverse on Saturday.

The following will centre on Luke Donald’s choices, as a repeat captain, but there is one part of pairings for both teams you haven’t thought about: who will tee off on which holes?

That might seem trivial, and only applies to foursomes, but hear me out.

This year’s venue, the Black Course at Bethpage State Park, in New York, is a monster – and with rain in the forecast could play longer than it’s roughly 7,100-yard total. The longest hole on the par-71 layout is the par-5 13th hole, spanning a mighty 604 yards.

A look at Data Golf’s Ryder Cup model tells us that there are some differences between the odd and even holes.

The key takeaways are that tee shots on the odd holes (i.e. 1,3,5) reward distance more than the even holes. So, the odd player will hit more long irons and wedges while the even player will hit more mid irons and around-the-green shots.

• Collin Morikawa urges US fans to create Ryder Cup “chaos”

• Ryder Cup: Luke Donald steals the show at Opening Ceremony

It means that the odd player will likely hit driver on every par 4/5 they play (seven times), compared to only five for even players. The even will also face seven tee shots but probably hit less than driver on holes two and six.

To get even more technical, Data Golf has also suggested that the odd player will likely face shots of 200 yards or more on holes 3,4,12 and 17. So, what does that all mean? Well, the longer player should tee off on one.

Now, all of this has to be taken with a pinch of salt. But this rivalry can be decided by the finest margins – and we know how meticulous Donald (and stats guru Edoardo Molinari) are.

In 2023, at Marco Simone in Rome, Team Europe started with foursomes, flying out the blocks to a 4-0 lead. The European pairings were (and remained) Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka, and Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood.

A question on many lips this week then: will Donald stick or twist?

• “This Ryder Cup crowd is nothing like what was advertised… yet.”

• McEwan: The Ryder Cup and sport’s most preposterous preamble

There are no headaches over the McIlroy/Fleetwood and Rahm/Hatton pairings, but things get interesting below that. Lowry and Straka are both shorter off the tee (averaging around 298 yards – 132nd and 133rd in Tour driving distance), while Hovland and Aberg are longer, the latter specifically averaging over 313 yards.

A repeat of Donald’s 2023 foursomes would also see Robert MacIntyre and Matt Fitzpatrick sidelined, who are both in better form than Lowry and Straka.

Therefore, it’s safe to suggest that the British pair could be subbed in to split the Scandinavian duo, especially when you consider that Justin Rose and (Nicolai) Hojgaard didn’t play foursomes.

Aberg and MacIntyre, and Hovland and Fitzpatrick should make up the final pairings, albeit in which split could be determined by ANOTHER factor. That’s right, golf balls.

As performance editor Lewis Fraser explained earlier this week, balls are a piece of equipment that prove crucial. MacIntyre and Hovland game a Titleist ProV1, while Aberg and Fitzpatrick play a Titleist ProV1x, meaning those players could team up in the opening session, whilst still relatively catering to the odd/evens distance model.

Let’s not pretend Donald and his backroom staffers don’t know this, either. After all, Hovland and MacIntyre, and Aberg and Fitzpatrick practiced together on Tuesday.

Let the games begin.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.