It often goes under the radar just how pivotal the role of a caddie is at the top level, and the players themselves will be the first to attest to this.

This goes up to a whole new level on Ryder Cup week though. The honour of representing their country or continent proves to be one of the proudest moments of a player’s career.

This of course comes with added pressure though. Whether that is playing with the hopes of your team and country on your shoulders, or overcoming the heat of the opposing crowd, this is not a normal week.

This is only set to be amplified at this year’s Ryder Cup, especially for the away team.

Much has been said about the expected New York crowd at Bethpage Black later this month, with the Europeans set to feel the brunt of it.

Up step their partner on the bag. Caddying at a Ryder Cup goes beyond providing the right yardage or the right club.

Whether that be bringing the heart rate down when walking to the first tee, or even stepping in to calm down a rowdy crowd member, the role is a hugely important one.

This means the pressure does not just lie on the shoulders of the players. “I feel like if you make a mistake in a Ryder Cup it is etched in history, and that was something I kept thinking about,”

Adam Marrow, the caddie of Thomas Pieters, explained of his 2016 Ryder Cup experience at Hazeltine to bunkered.co.uk.

Alongside his player, Marrow was also working a Ryder Cup for the very first time. As he explained, making an error every now and then is part and parcel of any job, not just caddying, but doing this while donning European colours raised the pressure to a whole new level.

“I was petrified!” he added with a smile when reminiscing about the week. Marrow was eventually able to calm his and his player’s nerves, with Pieters going on to put in an all-time rookie performance, delivering four points, despite the Europeans falling to defeat.

It is often stated how important it is for rookies to lean on their more experienced teammates in a Ryder Cup locker room, and the same came be said for caddies. Up step, Billy Foster.

“I remember having a mass panic and Billy Foster grabbed me by the nuts and said, ‘you need to calm down son!’” Marrow said of European caddying stalwart Foster.

Among players, caddies, captains and staff, not many have more experience than Foster, and this proved key to helping Marrow carry out his job as best as he could in unfamiliar surroundings.

“Billy really took me under his arm. He really helped me out that week,” Pieters’ looper added. “With Hazeltine I had been there in 2009, so I knew the venue well, so that was comforting.”

Of course Marrow’s Ryder Cup experience came away from home, which provides a whole different beast for those in the European locker room.

Team Europe are often met with a raucous reception when arriving on US soil, and the 2016 trip to Hazeltine proved no different. Alongside Marrow, another rookie in the European caddying ranks was Danny Willett’s partner Jonathan Smart.

“You get so excited about working at a Ryder Cup, you hear there is nothing better than being on a team and then instantly you feel that,” Smart, who runs Caddy Clubhouse with Marrow and fellow looper, Chris Rice, said of his first experience.

Despite the welcome from the Americans often not being very pretty, Smart embraced it. “I enjoyed it considering it was an away Ryder Cup.

“Having the crowds shouting at you, walking down fairways and people giving you abuse, that is just the nature of what it is…

“As long as people don’t go too far and do it when you are hitting a shot, I think that is what makes the Ryder Cup.” Despite experience being an incredible one, it was not always easy for Smart and his man Willett though.

Like his teammates, that year’s Masters champion faced the fire of the US crowd which saw Smart’s role as the man on the bag ramp up a little.

While the majority of the shouts from behind the ropes were your typical Ryder Cup back and forth, there was one instance where Smart was forced to step in.

“I remember in the singles someone said something personal,” Smart said. “When anyone goes personal it goes too far. I went straight over, I told the policeman who was with us to just get him out. It went too far.”

For all the abuse coming Willett’s way though, Smart was not overly concerned by it rocking his man. “We got a load of abuse but the thing with Dan is when he is under pressure, he is unbelievable.”

The week was a much more successful one for Pieters, but this did not make the young Belgian immune from an American jibe or too. There was one crowd interaction in particular that sticks out for his caddie Marrow.

“We hit it right on the ninth and we were right on the rope line and the whole way through me giving the yardage and him hitting a shot, there was something tapping me on the shoulder,” he says.

“As the ball goes in the air, I am ready to lose it. I turn round and there is someone dressed in a giant eagle suit, and he was just pecking me, and I burst out laughing.” Only at the Ryder Cup.

The interaction was thankfully a light-hearted one on this occasion, but ahead of this year’s Ryder Cup in New York, those making the trip have been warned to expect much worse.

The caddies this time around will once again have the role of keeping their players out of the firing line as much as possible, but there is only so much the man on the bag can do.

“I remember doing the USPGA at Bethpage, that could get wild,” Smart commented. “You are limited as to what you can do as a caddie.”

There are of course ways and means of keeping your player focused on the task at hand, and for the caddies, that starts with the walk to the first tee. get into your player to get things closer to normality.

“All players are individual,” Smart noted. “We’re the boring ones trying to keep them level-headed. When you have music, you get some players amped up, others you are trying to slow them down.

“You are trying to bring them down as best you can to some form of normality to what they do week-in-week-out.”

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.