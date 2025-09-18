Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

This year’s Ryder Cup venue will be back on your television screen sooner than expected.

That’s because as Bethpage Black prepares to host the biennial event for the first time in 30 years next week, the PGA of America has awarded it with two future major championships.

The notoriously tricky Black Course – a public layout located on Long Island – will stage the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, while the PGA Championship will go to Bethpage for the second time in 2033.

It follows stagings of the US Open at Bethpage in 2002 and 2009, while Brooks Koepka won the last PGA Championship at the venue in 2019.

As for the Women’s PGA Championship, one of five majors in the LPGA Tour calendar, it hasn’t been to New York since Inbee Park won a third consecutive title at Westchester Country Club.

“Bringing the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship to Bethpage Black is a significant milestone and reflects our commitment to staging this event at premier courses in major markets,” said Don Rea Jr., PGA of America president.

LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler added: “Venues matter. They elevate our athletes and amplify the moments that define our game.”

In even better news for New Yorkers, Oak Hill, near Rochester, will also host the 2035 edition of the PGA Championship, returning 12 years after Koepka lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2023. That will be the fifth time it has hosted the event.

“The PGA of America is incredibly proud to be returning to New York and two world-class venues in Bethpage Black and Oak Hill Country Club,” said Rea Jr.

“The Black Course tested the strongest field in golf in 2019, delivering a memorable PGA Championship and promises to do so again in 2033. Oak Hill has long proven itself as a premier major championship venue, with the East Course presenting a stern challenge that consistently produces memorable moments.

“These three championships will add to our association’s extensive history in the state of New York, and we cannot wait to see the world’s best players compete on Long Island and in Rochester.”

Meanwhile, next year’s US Open will be played at Shinnecock Hills, in Southampton, Long Island.

