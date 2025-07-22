Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

It has long been an open secret, but the venue for the 2031 Ryder Cup has now been confirmed.

The 48th edition of the biennial clash will be staged at the Camiral Golf and Wellness near Barcelona.

It will be the second time that Spain has been chosen for the Ryder Cup, following Valderrama in 1997.

The Girona resort, previously known as PGA Catalunya, has hosted DP World Tour events in the past.

And the Ryder Cup will head to Camiral after visits to Bethpage Black (2025), Adare Manor (2027) and Hazeltine National in 2029.

“Today’s announcement not only recognises Camiral as one of Europe’s leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup,” said Guy Kinnings, the Chief Executive of the European Tour Group.

“The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997.

“It is one of the world’s leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time.

“This agreement has taken many months of collaborative discussions, so we are grateful not only to Denis O’Brien and his team at Camiral, but also to the Government of Catalonia, the Spanish Government, the Province of Girona and Barcelona Tourism for their vision and commitment to hosting this major global event.

“We have also secured significant support from the private sector in Costa Brava and Barcelona, including Estrella Damm’s long-term commitment, which will play a big role in the road to Ryder Cup 2031 as we showcase the region to our global audience.”

