European Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari has addressed concerns over the recent form of Jon Rahm.

The Spaniard has starred in the last three editions of the biennial match, helping the blue and gold to wins in 2018 and 2023.

And while it’s difficult to envision Luke Donald’s side without the supremely talented 30-year-old, his results have divided opinion.

Rahm has finished inside the top-20 in each of his starts on the Saudi-backed golf league and lifted two individual titles.

He is yet to win this season, though, while Rahm admitted last year’s major campaign, which featured a T45 finish at the Masters, a missed cut at the PGA, and a T7 result at The Open, was disappointing.

But all things considered, Molinari – currently one of three European vice-captains – isn’t worried.

“Not really,” the Italian told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast when asked if he was concerned.

“Jon loves the Ryder Cup so much that he will probably round into form later this summer – I’m pretty sure about that.

“Every year you feel like you have seven or eight guys that are easy to predict, and then you have a couple ones that are way left field. I think it’s going to be the same this time around.

“Hopefully we’ll have all of our top guys in the best form of their life, but one way or the other we’ll have a strong team and one that will be able to put up a fight against a very strong American side.”

Meanwhile, Molinari is certain that securing a place in this year’s European side at Bethpage Black will be tougher than ever.

Despite losing the last two Ryder Cups on US soil convincingly, the away side has plenty reason to be optimistic ahead of a trip to New York.

Rory McIlroy, of course, completed the career grand slam at Augusta National last month, while Sepp Straka, Thomas Detry, Ludvig Åberg and Viktor Hovland have also won on the PGA Tour this season.

“I think our team is in great shape,” Molinari said. “There are a lot of guys that have been playing well recently – even some of the non-superstars we had in Rome.

“Thomas Detry is one that hadn’t won yet on the PGA Tour, and he managed to clinch his first win at Phoenix.

“There’s just so many guys that have been playing well and hopefully we can keep that momentum going until September.”

