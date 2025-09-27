Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Viktor Hovland caused European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald a scare on Saturday after he sustained an injury earlier in the day.

The Norwegian was scheduled to play alongside Matt Fitzpatrick in match four of the fourballs session on day two before being replaced at the eleventh hour.

Hovland, 28, hurt his neck during his morning win with Robert MacIntyre in foursomes, which meant Tyrrell Hatton was forced to make up an all-English duo and face Sam Burns and Patrick Cantlay.

It’s unclear how serious the injury is, but Jamie Weir has reported on Sky that he will be fit to play on Sunday. Sir Nick Faldo suggested on coverage that Hovland injured himself whilst celebrating with a fist-pump on the 17th hole.

For a short time, Ryder Cup fans thought they might see the envelope rule be used for the first time in over 30 years.

It last came into play in 1993, when Sam Torrance couldn’t play due to a sore left foot in 1993. Lanny Wadkins offered to ‘take one for the team’ and voluntarily sat out the final session.

You can read more about the rule here, but it gives the opposing captain the chance to select one player from his team that he would like not to compete. The nominated player is then matched up with the injured player and the match is recorded as a half.

The names are a closely guarded secret and are only revealed if they are used. Captains hand them over when the singles draw is made and, if they are not required, the envelopes are destroyed, meaning no-one will ever know who the “benched” players would have been.

The rule was introduced with the addition of Continental Europeans to the match in 1979.

Meanwhile, Hovland’s foursomes win with MacIntyre earned the pair their first points of the contest. They led on 16 of the 18 holes against the world No.1 and Henley.

