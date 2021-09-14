Ryder Cup: Where to watch it on TV in the UK

After being postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 43rd Ryder Cup is finally upon us.

Taking place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, the match pits Steve Stricker's US side against a European team led by Padraig Harrington.

Europe won the most recent edition of the event at Le Golf National in France in 2018 and has won nine of the last 12 matches. However, the Americans have a formidable record on home soil, with three victories in the last five contests staged there.

• Ryder Cup: Tee times and pairings

• What is the 'Envelope Rule' in the Ryder Cup?

In Stricker, they also have a popular captain who will be leading in his home state.

It's shaping up to another fantastic, fascinating occasion - and, in the UK at least, there's only one place to watch it live.

Since 1995, Sky Sports has broadcast every edition of the match and will do so again this year.

The complete list of programming during the week is yet to be published but the key times are as follow...

Day 1 - Friday, Sept 24

From 1pm: Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sport Main Event

Day 2 - Saturday, Sept 25

From 1pm: Sky Sports Golf & Sky Sport Main Event

Day 3 - Sunday, Sept 26

From 5pm: Sky Sports Golf

From 6.30pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the action unfold online via the Sky Go app.

Not a subscriber? You can add individual channels such as Sky Sports Golf for just £18 per month or take the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

What if I don't have Sky Sports?

You can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a single Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99. NOW can be streamed through a computer or the apps that are found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

• QUIZ: Name Mickelson's Ryder Cup teammates



What about the BBC?

There won’t be live TV coverage of the Ryder Cup on the Beeb but a daily highlights programme will be available.

There will also be live radio coverage across the three days on BBC Radio 5 Live.

