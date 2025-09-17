Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Behind the scenes at next week’s Ryder Cup, there will be one man missing from the Team Europe dressing room.

European captain Luke Donald retained four of his vice-captains from the hosts 2023 success at Marco Simone, in Italy, leaving a previous Ryder Cup winner at home.

While Thomas Bjorn, Edoardo Molinari, Jose Maria Olazabal and Francesco Molinari all return to the vice-captaincy roles, Nicolas Colsaerts has been replaced by Sweden’s Alex Noren.

And, of course, the Belgian wishes he hadn’t been left out.

• Team Europe legend slams US Ryder Cup payments

• Two Ryder Cup stars commit to brand new Tour event

“Yeah, very disappointed, because it’s a competition that I live for that has basically been the only thing that will get me out of bed for the last couple of years,” Colsaerts told the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

“Extremely disappointed, yes, but the captain is in charge. There are no hard feelings to have about the decision the captain makes. Also, because the respect of the competition and the respect of who is representing us every two years, I would always back them.”

Colsaerts, who was part of the winning team at Medinah in 2012, continued: “Yes, I would have loved to be there and more than that I would have loved to help. It’s the fact that I’m not able to help that I’m disappointed and sad about.

“At the same time, I’m going for a couple of days. I’m going to mingle a little bit with them early in the week and then come back and work with Sky Sports on the build-up shows on Saturday and Sunday.

“I would always back the team. I would always wish them good luck. I would always think the world about the guys that are representing us, and I hope that we keep the cup.”

European fans will remember the 42-year-old whipping up the home crowd with a ‘thunderclap’ ahead of the contest two years ago.

And those travelling to New York will see a familiar side, with Rasmus Hojgaard the only replacement to the playing lineup – coming in for his brother, Nicolai.

• Justin Rose makes dig at US Ryder Cup team

• Keegan Bradley told he has ‘work to do’ by ex-Ryder Cup captain

“Everyone’s comfortable with one another,” Colsaerts said. “You go there with that familiar feeling. Everybody knows what they have to do, where’s their place. They say never change a winning team – it’s no coincidence.

“The challenge is different, because you’re going to have to work more as a close-knit [group] because of the crowd that you’re going to play in front of. From what I see from the outside, it looks like they’re doing everything they need to do to be ready for next week.”

Team Europe is currently putting the final touches on preparations ahead of the 45th edition of the biennial contest, while Donald armed his players with VR headsets last week to simulate potential crowd abuse.

But Colsaerts reckons the staunch US crowd will happily dish out stick to its own players, too.

“The first day [in 2012] I heard nothing because I was in the zone,” he said. “I just worried about what was happening within my match and I realised that the only thing that mattered is really those four golf balls.

“It’s the only thing that matters. Whatever ‘Joe’ is shouting, after he’s had six beers on the sixth fairway, has literally no impact on the game. It does, but it shouldn’t have – it’s an outside element.

“I think the New York crowd is a different crowd that loves entertainment. They have no problem telling you how they feel, but at the same time, I feel that the New York crowd will have no problem giving stick to their own.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.