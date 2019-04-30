search
Golf News

Ryder Cup wins major industry award

By bunkered.co.uk26 April, 2019
2018 Ryder Cup First Tee

It might have been an occasion to forget for those of an American persuasion but the 2018 Ryder Cup has just landed a major accolade.

The 42nd edition of the match, which saw Europe run out convincing winners over the USA, was named ‘Event of the Year’ at the prestigious BT Sport Industry Awards in London.

A record crowd of more than 270,000 fans watched Europe regain the famous gold trophy at Le Golf National in Paris, with millions more tuning in around the world on TV.

The match also reported record social media engagement, with more than 22 billion impressions across the week.

2018 Ryder Cup View From The First

The BT Sport Industry Awards, which took place at Battersea Evolution, recognise the best work from across the sports sector, with the Ryder Cup winning the award ahead of Hockey Women’s World Cup, ESL One, Fever Tree Championships, the Grand National and Wimbledon.

Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup director, said: “We are extremely proud to receive the ‘Event of the Year’ award, which is a tribute to all the hard work and dedication of so many people who were involved in making the 2018 Ryder Cup such a resounding success.

“Paris was an iconic host city and the response of fans at Le Golf National and around the world on social media once again underlined the huge appeal of this truly global event.”

