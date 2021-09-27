search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsRyder Cup: Young, hungry winners - say hello to the New-S-A

Golf News

Ryder Cup: Young, hungry winners - say hello to the New-S-A

By Brian Wacker27 September, 2021
Ryder Cup Team USA Whistling Straits Steve Stricker
New S A

For most of the last two decades, the long-running (and often misguided) narrative when it came to the United States’ futility in the Ryder Cup was that the Europeans simply cared more than the Americans.

As if Tiger Woods doesn’t mind losing.

Puh-lease.

Even if some shred of that were true - certainly one could argue a degree of selfishness permeated previous iterations and at times there might have been a lack of collegial buy-in, but that’s different than not caring - that argument is now as dead as the previous record for biggest margin of victory after America blew out Europe in historic fashion, 19-9, on Sunday at Whistling Straits.

“I’m very optimistic about our chances of winning,” Tony Finau told Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis on Saturday night. Sitting on an 11-5 lead at the time, such a proclamation is easy to make. But there was a point to be made in saying it. Lots of them it turns out. “They’ve run the score up on us before and if we have the opportunity tomorrow we are going to run it up, too.”

• Ryder Cup: European player ratings

• Ryder Cup: USA player ratings

That was a sentiment shared throughout the team room.

“I woke up [Sunday] morning and I was trying to tell the guys - this is going to be the next era of Ryder Cup teams for the U.S. side,” Patrick Cantlay said after his 4 & 2 dismantling of Shane Lowry on Sunday, noting that the message was to try to get to 20 points. “We have a lot of young guys and I think they are going to be on teams for a long time and I wanted to send a message.”

Another message seems resoundingly clear now, too: These guys do care and they showed it, by course and by performance, during the week and beyond.

“I think the young guys on this team get along really well,” Cantlay continued. “Everybody gets along. The atmosphere is light but I know everyone has that killer instinct and we are going to bring that to future Cups.”

Save for the Brooks Koepka/Bryson DeChambeau feud - one the two managed to shelve for the week as promised - the heartbeat of this US team and those to come really is a connected bunch.

• Ryder Cup: Stricker hails 'new era' for US golf

The longtime Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas friendship. The new Cantlay-Schauffele marriage. The Batman and Robin duo of Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson, who at 37 years old - and 5-0 for the week - was the oldest member of a team that averaged just 29 years of age. Tony Finau? He’s as nice a guy as you’ll find on either team and now his game is moving to another level. Ditto Scottie Scheffler. Even Koepka and DeChambeau managed a (brief) hug!

The US featured six rookies on the team but that was a moniker hardly befitting their accomplishments and skillsets: Morikawa is a major champion and multiple winner; Cantlay won the FedEx Cup this year; Schauffele has four wins and an Olympic gold medal; Daniel Berger and Harris English are multiple-time winners with a toolset that meshes in a team format; Scottie Scheffler has been a rising star for months. There are other young 20-somethings on the rise on this side of the pond, too.

Conversely, Europe is somewhat ageing out. Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia are all in their 40s. So is Justin Rose, who didn’t even make this year’s team. Its cupboard of younger stars is also not as full.

Then there was the buy-in from the US team, which went far beyond this week, from practice rounds ahead of this year's Ryder Cup all the way back to childhood with many having competed with and against each other.

• 7 contenders to be the next Euro captain

“Two weeks ago they came together,” captain Steve Stricker said of an organised practice round at Whistling Straits. “[That] showed me a lot about this group of guys. They all showed up for the practice rounds, all the assistant captains showed up at the practice rounds.”

Compare that to 2018, when only Justin Thomas played the French Open ahead of that year’s Ryder Cup at Le Golf National.

“They had a mission this week and you could tell,” Stricker continued. “They played great and they came together. I mean, Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together; that's how much it came together. That shows a lot about this whole team.”

And its future, too.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Ryder Cup

Related Articles - Team USA

Related Articles - Whistling Straits

Related Articles - Steve Stricker

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
WHO WOULD USE THIS GOLF CLUB? | TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review
TaylorMade
play button
4 IRON TIPS IN UNDER 3 MINUTES
Andrew Jowett
play button
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?
Adare Manor
play button
£519 DRIVER vs £150 DRIVER | What's the difference?
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Jim 'Bones' Mackay returning to the PGA Tour full-time
“Poignant, essential viewing” - The first review of 'SEVE: Artist. Fighter. Legend.'
R&A celebrates Seve with new exhibition and film
Local knowledge helps John Gallagher to Get Back To Golf win
PGA Tour pro hits out at vaccine "nazis" after WD

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Start your takeaway wider
Callaway
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
play button
Don’t take the club away to the inside
Watch
See all videos right arrow