Nobody can accuse Christina Kim of not taking COVID-19 seriously.

The 36-year-old Californian dressed in a full bodysuit, complete with mask, goggles and gloves, to travel to Ohio for this week's Toledo Championship.

The tournament is the first event on the LPGA since the tour went into coronavirus shutdown following February's ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open.

With the US continuing to struggle to get to grips with the pandemic, three-time winner Kim is taking every precaution to keep the virus at bay as she goes back to work.

Better still, she has been providing a running Twitter commentary of her experiences en route to this week's event...

Safety first for my flight to Toledo. No chances being taken. pic.twitter.com/Rxk1oe7VtG — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 27, 2020

I mean bidness. I’ll sweat and swear through this damned thing for as long as is necessary. Gloves, too, damnit!!! pic.twitter.com/nCudIJsw5g — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 27, 2020

Negative, son. Popped em on before exiting the car at the airport and after sanitizing. https://t.co/UuPIszsruppic.twitter.com/qobCZSNTH1 — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 27, 2020

1. I didn’t look

2. I don’t care if they did or not. https://t.co/YUYes0P4yh — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 27, 2020

They were super easy and kind, actually. Very courteous, as was I. TSA is not hard to deal with if you pack within the parameters of what you’re allowed to do and get to the airport with enough time. https://t.co/mXotlRQI7E — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 27, 2020

Would rather be silly and overkill than risk flying over and finding out I contracted the virus on the flight. Pretty simple. I don’t care if I look ridiculous. https://t.co/fzdpZnWQ98 — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 27, 2020

Well, like I said, I don’t give a shit if someone thinks I look ridiculous. I checked and couldn’t find a flying hoot what others think of me, so.... https://t.co/yhlU9Msd1i — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 27, 2020

Why on earth would I waste time, money or resources on something like this? If I didn’t want to wear this for protection, do you really think I’d be such an asshole that I would waste this for a photo op when someone else could want or use it? https://t.co/tArroOJPtK — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 27, 2020

And, I reiterate, I don’t care what others think of me. Go on wit your bad self. Get off my dick, let me live my life as I’ve let you live yours, and have a healthy and prosperous one at that. No need for criticism. My world is one of nothing but love. https://t.co/NwUCqU1uq7 — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 27, 2020

Byeeeeeee!!!!! Toledo here we come! Gear still holding up! pic.twitter.com/pcTacj0qpO — Christina Kim (@TheChristinaKim) July 27, 2020

Christina Kim, you are our new favourite golfer!