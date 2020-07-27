search
HomeGolf News"Safety first!" - Which tour pro is taking no chances with COVID-19?

Golf News

"Safety first!" - Which tour pro is taking no chances with COVID-19?

By bunkered.co.uk27 July, 2020
Christina Kim LPGA toledo championship women's golf Tour News COVID-19 coronavirus
Christina Kim

Nobody can accuse Christina Kim of not taking COVID-19 seriously.

The 36-year-old Californian dressed in a full bodysuit, complete with mask, goggles and gloves, to travel to Ohio for this week's Toledo Championship.

The tournament is the first event on the LPGA since the tour went into coronavirus shutdown following February's ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open. 

• Tiny Scots island is home to UK's longest golf hole

• VisitScotland launches new golf tourism campaign

• Union blasted over junior's disqualification

With the US continuing to struggle to get to grips with the pandemic, three-time winner Kim is taking every precaution to keep the virus at bay as she goes back to work.

Better still, she has been providing a running Twitter commentary of her experiences en route to this week's event...

Christina Kim, you are our new favourite golfer!

