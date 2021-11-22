search
Sam Torrance names his choice to be Europe's next Ryder Cup captain

Golf News

Sam Torrance names his choice to be Europe's next Ryder Cup captain

By Michael McEwan17 November, 2021
Sam Torrance

Sam Torrance has revealed who he thinks shouldcaptain Europe at the next Ryder Cup.

Lee Westwood.

Torrance, who led Europe to victory at The Belfry in 2002, reckons the Englishman is best equipped to succeed Padraig Harrington and ensure that the USA’s record-breaking win at Whistling Straits in September is not repeated in Rome in 2023.

In a DP World Tour Championship preview with Boyle Sports, Torrance said: "With a lot of younger players, Europe needs someone like Lee Westwood to lead them next time, who is still a great and popular player on tour and will have a connection with these less experienced golfers as they would know him from playing with him. That is absolutely essential.

• 10 new Scottish golf courses under construction

• Rory admits to "massive guilt" over flying private

"One of the most important things about a Ryder Cup captain is they are still on tour and can be relatable, as opposed to someone who may not be in touch as much with the players. Someone who has won it all decades ago won't mean much to a current crop of ambitious youngsters who know they will get there themselves one day."

In the wake of the United States’ thumping 19-9 win in Wisconsin, many have openly speculated that a new wave of American dominance is coming to the biennial contest.

However, Torrance - who has also backed Fred Couples to be the next USA captain - disagrees.

"I'm not concerned about Team Europe," he added. "It's another new era coming through and I think with the likes of the Hojgaard twins, Guido Migliozzi and [Viktor] Hovland, we have some fantastic young players coming through and it's very exciting.

• Ishikawa in trouble after quarantine breach

• FIRST LOOK! Inside Dundonald's new clubhouse

"The US team from this year was the strongest I'd seen in a long, long time. They said that the team in 1981 was the best ever from America, but I think 2021 surpasses it. They had very little scar tissue in their line-up. I could never have foreseen such a big margin of victory, but I could feel the cohesion and raw ability from them ahead of the tournament, so the result did not surprise me.

“It's something we have to fight back on and get the upper hand again. But I don't think we as Europe have to change the process too much. Some personnel changes to a fresh crop like the US did this year is a very good place to start. One thing's for sure, it'll be a totally different team for 2023.”

