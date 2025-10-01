Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

After a week break for the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour returns and makes the trip to the The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship.

There is still plenty to play for on the PGA Tour towards the latter stages of the year, with the FedEx Cup Fall series now underway.

The Fall events got going midway through last month, where are a strong field headed to Napa to compete for the Procore Championship.

The field contained 10 of the 12 US Ryder Cup team, and was won by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who secured his fifth victory on the PGA Tour in 2025.

Following last week’s Ryder Cup, Scheffler is not in action at the Sandersons Farm Championship, paving the way for someone else to come away with the crown.

While there are now American Ryder Cuppers teeing it up, one of Team Europe’s winners has opted to make the trip to The Country Club of Jackson.

European rookie Rasmus Hojgaard is looking to better his current position in the FedEx Cup standings, with the young Dane currently 87th in the list.

In 2024, it was Kevin Yu who came away with the title in Mississippi, as he defeated Beau Hossler in a playoff to bank his maiden title on the PGA Tour.

Yu is back at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week in defence of his title. As well as a piece of silverware, there is also a $6 million purse on offer to those competing.

Here’s the full prize money payout from the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship…

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full:

1: $1,080,000

2: $654,000

3: $414,000

4: $294,000

5: $246,00o

6: $217,500

7: $202,500

8: $187,500

9: $175,500

10: $163,500

11: $151,500

12: $139,500

13: $127,500

14: $115,500

15: $109,500

16: $103,500

17: $97,500

18: $91,500

19: $85,500

20: $79,500

21: $73,500

22: $67,500

23: $62,700

24: $57,900

25: $53,100

26: $48,300

27: $46,500

28: $44,700

29: $42,900

30: $41,100

31: $39,300

32: $37,500

33: $35,700

34: $34,200

35: $32,700

36: $31,200

37: $29,700

38: $28,500

39: $27,300

40: $26,100

41: $24,900

42: $23,700

43: $22,500

44: $21,300

45: $20,100

46: $18,900

47: $17,700

48: $16,740

49: $15,900

50: $15,420

51: $15,060

52: $14,700

53: $14,460

54: $14,220

55: $14,100

56: $13,980

57: $13,860

58: $13,740

59: $13,620

60: $13,500

61: $13,380

62: $13,260

63: $13,140

64: $13,020

65: $12,900

Josh Lees is a Content Producer at bunkered and joined the team in August 2025. Formerly of The Mirror, he covers all aspects of the game, from breaking tour news to in depth features. A member of Brookdale Golf Club in Manchester, Josh finds himself on the blue side of the city's footballing divide and is Pep Guardiola's biggest fan.