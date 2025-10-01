Sign up for our daily newsletter
After a week break for the Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour returns and makes the trip to the The Country Club of Jackson for the Sanderson Farms Championship.
There is still plenty to play for on the PGA Tour towards the latter stages of the year, with the FedEx Cup Fall series now underway.
The Fall events got going midway through last month, where are a strong field headed to Napa to compete for the Procore Championship.
The field contained 10 of the 12 US Ryder Cup team, and was won by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who secured his fifth victory on the PGA Tour in 2025.
Following last week’s Ryder Cup, Scheffler is not in action at the Sandersons Farm Championship, paving the way for someone else to come away with the crown.
While there are now American Ryder Cuppers teeing it up, one of Team Europe’s winners has opted to make the trip to The Country Club of Jackson.
European rookie Rasmus Hojgaard is looking to better his current position in the FedEx Cup standings, with the young Dane currently 87th in the list.
In 2024, it was Kevin Yu who came away with the title in Mississippi, as he defeated Beau Hossler in a playoff to bank his maiden title on the PGA Tour.
Yu is back at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week in defence of his title. As well as a piece of silverware, there is also a $6 million purse on offer to those competing.
Here’s the full prize money payout from the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship…
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Prize money payout in full:
1: $1,080,000
2: $654,000
3: $414,000
4: $294,000
5: $246,00o
6: $217,500
7: $202,500
8: $187,500
9: $175,500
10: $163,500
11: $151,500
12: $139,500
13: $127,500
14: $115,500
15: $109,500
16: $103,500
17: $97,500
18: $91,500
19: $85,500
20: $79,500
21: $73,500
22: $67,500
23: $62,700
24: $57,900
25: $53,100
26: $48,300
27: $46,500
28: $44,700
29: $42,900
30: $41,100
31: $39,300
32: $37,500
33: $35,700
34: $34,200
35: $32,700
36: $31,200
37: $29,700
38: $28,500
39: $27,300
40: $26,100
41: $24,900
42: $23,700
43: $22,500
44: $21,300
45: $20,100
46: $18,900
47: $17,700
48: $16,740
49: $15,900
50: $15,420
51: $15,060
52: $14,700
53: $14,460
54: $14,220
55: $14,100
56: $13,980
57: $13,860
58: $13,740
59: $13,620
60: $13,500
61: $13,380
62: $13,260
63: $13,140
64: $13,020
65: $12,900
