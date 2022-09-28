Sanderson Farms Championship: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

The new PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship.

A fixture on the schedule since 1968, it’s proved a pretty popular stop since being upgraded from alternate event status.

Since 2015, it has been held annually at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

Sam Burns is the reigning champion, while other recent winners include Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz and Ryan Armour.

Here’s everything you need to know about the week ahead...

Sanderson Farms Championship details

Course: Country Club of Jackson

Course stats: 7,461 yards, Par 72

Defending champion: Sam Burns

Purse: $7,900,000

Winner’s share: $1,422,000

Sanderson Farms Championship betting tips

Sam Burns 10/1

Sahith Theegala 20/1

Russell Henley 25/1

Denny McCarthy 25/1

J.T. Poston 25/1

Scott Stallings 25/1

Taylor Montgomery 28/1

Davis Riley 30/1

Keegan Bradley 35/1

Trey Mullinax 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Sepp Straka (45/1): Straka had a great 2022, picking up his first PGA Tour win before going close at the FedEx St Jude Championship. He’ll be looking to continue that hot form in Mississippi.

Sanderson Farms Championship: How to watch on TV

Coverage begins on Sky Sports Golf red button at 1pm on Thursday, and will also move to the main golf channel at 9pm.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube