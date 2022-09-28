search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsSanderson Farms Championship: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

Golf News

Sanderson Farms Championship: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Jamie Hall23 September, 2022
Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour Betting Tips preview golf on TV
Sanderson Farms Championship Preview Betting Tips How To Watch

The new PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship.

A fixture on the schedule since 1968, it’s proved a pretty popular stop since being upgraded from alternate event status.

Since 2015, it has been held annually at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

Sam Burns is the reigning champion, while other recent winners include Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz and Ryan Armour.

Here’s everything you need to know about the week ahead...

Sanderson Farms Championship details

Course: Country Club of Jackson

Course stats: 7,461 yards, Par 72

Defending champion: Sam Burns

Purse: $7,900,000

Winner’s share: $1,422,000

Sanderson Farms Championship betting tips

Sam Burns 10/1

Sahith Theegala 20/1

Russell Henley 25/1

Denny McCarthy 25/1

J.T. Poston 25/1

Scott Stallings 25/1

Taylor Montgomery 28/1

Davis Riley 30/1

Keegan Bradley 35/1

Trey Mullinax 35/1

The bunkered Bet

Sepp Straka (45/1): Straka had a great 2022, picking up his first PGA Tour win before going close at the FedEx St Jude Championship. He’ll be looking to continue that hot form in Mississippi.

Sanderson Farms Championship: How to watch on TV

Coverage begins on Sky Sports Golf red button at 1pm on Thursday, and will also move to the main golf channel at 9pm.

Follow bunkered on social media

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Sanderson Farms Championship

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Betting Tips

Related Articles - preview

Related Articles - golf on TV

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
Roger Cleveland changes my short game | CHIPPING LESSON
Roger Cleveland
play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Decision due on historic club's ambitious plans
Shane Lowry delivers brutal Bryson DeChambeau takedown
Pro disqualified after one hole at DP World Tour Q-school
PGA Tour countersues “free riding” LIV Golf
Tour pro hits out after Dunhill Links snub

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

Swing your arms more freely
Callaway
The correct grip will make your swing more consistent
Watch
Lowering your ball flight
Callaway
Keep rotating through the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow