Sanderson Farms Championship: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

The new PGA Tour season continues this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship.
A fixture on the schedule since 1968, it’s proved a pretty popular stop since being upgraded from alternate event status.
Since 2015, it has been held annually at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
Sam Burns is the reigning champion, while other recent winners include Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz and Ryan Armour.
Here’s everything you need to know about the week ahead...
Sanderson Farms Championship details
Course: Country Club of Jackson
Course stats: 7,461 yards, Par 72
Defending champion: Sam Burns
Purse: $7,900,000
Winner’s share: $1,422,000
Sanderson Farms Championship betting tips
Sam Burns 10/1
Sahith Theegala 20/1
Russell Henley 25/1
Denny McCarthy 25/1
J.T. Poston 25/1
Scott Stallings 25/1
Taylor Montgomery 28/1
Davis Riley 30/1
Keegan Bradley 35/1
Trey Mullinax 35/1
The bunkered Bet
Sepp Straka (45/1): Straka had a great 2022, picking up his first PGA Tour win before going close at the FedEx St Jude Championship. He’ll be looking to continue that hot form in Mississippi.
4️⃣ 🎉 #GetInTheSwing#MississippisMainCourse#PGATOUR#SFChamppic.twitter.com/Ps92GY6WrJ— Sanderson Farms Championship (@Sanderson_Champ) September 23, 2022
Sanderson Farms Championship: How to watch on TV
Coverage begins on Sky Sports Golf red button at 1pm on Thursday, and will also move to the main golf channel at 9pm.