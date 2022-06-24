Sandy Lyle launches fresh Open bid at 64

Two-time major winner Sandy Lyle is aiming to make a sensational return to the Open Championship.

The Scot, 64, won golf’s oldest major at Royal St George’s in 1985.

However, he hasn’t played since being honoured with the opening tee shot at Carnoustie in 2018, the year he turned 60.

• R&A announces extra Open spots



• LIV players allowed to play Open



Under qualification criteria, past champions are only exempt until they are 60 years old, unless they won the Open within the previous ten years.

But Lyle clearly feels he has something left to give – and has entered final qualifying at St Anne’s Old Links.

Should he be successful, he will tee it up at the Old Course in St Andrews next month for the 150th edition of the original major.

At the Masters earlier this year, Lyle played in his 100th major and revealed next year would probably mark his last trip to Augusta, where he won in 1988.

However, he also insisted he is still capable of putting together a good score.

• Want to work at Topgolf Glasgow? Now you can...

• New photos show changes at Augusta



“I'm still reasonably strong at nearly six feet tall, so I can still get the ball out there reasonable distances when I put my mind to it,” he said.

“I can still putt half-decent. I've got my nerve still there, so there's always a little hope that making the cut and then making a challenge and coming in the top 20 or something.

“You have Tom Watson. He was only one week off 60 and in a playoff at Turnberry. That's as good as a win for the age of 60 years old as you're going to get.”