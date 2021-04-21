search
Sandy Scott forced to withdraw from GB&I Walker Cup team

Golf News

Sandy Scott forced to withdraw from GB&I Walker Cup team

By Michael McEwan14 April, 2021
Walker Cup Sandy Scott Stuart Wilson Amateur Golf Jack Dyer Seminole
Sandy Scott

Great Britain & Ireland's preparations for next month's Walker Cup have been dealt a blow with the injury-enforced withdrawal of Scotland's Sandy Scott.

The Nairn golfer has been ruled out of the match with a wrist problem.

First reserve Jack Dyer has taken his place in the side to play the United States of America at Seminole Golf Club from May 8-9.

News of Scott's withdrawal will be a significant setback to captain Stuart Wilson's plans to stop the USA from winning the famous battle for the third time on the spin.

• Billy Horschel apologises for Masters meltdown

• MacIntyre out to build on successful Masters debut

Not only does Scott have previous experience of the match - winning two-and-a-half points from four matches in the defeat at Royal Liverpool two years ago - he is also the highest placed GB&I player on the World Amateur Golf Ranking in seventh spot.

Jake Bolton moves to first reserve with US based Englishman Joe Pagdin added as second reserve. Representing Florida State University, Pagdin has achieved top 10 finishes in the Florida Gators Invitational this season and in 2020, the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods and Western Amateur Championship.

He has also represented GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy and England in the R&A Boys’ Home Internationals and the European Boys Amateur Team Championship.

• The Masters: MacIntyre secures Masters return

• The Masters: Prize money breakdown

The GB&I team

Barclay Brown (20, Hallamshire, England)

Jack Dyer (23, Boyce Hill, England)

Alex Fitzpatrick (22, Hallamshire, England)

Angus Flanagan (21, St George’s Hill, England)

Ben Jones (21, Northamptonshire County, England)

Matty Lamb (23, Hexham, England)

Joe Long (23, Lansdown, England)

John Murphy (22, Kinsale, Ireland)

Mark Power (20, Kilkenny, Ireland)

Ben Schmidt (18, Rotherham, England)

Reserves

1.    Jake Bolton (22, Ogbourne Downs, England)

2.    Joe Pagdin (19, Lake Nona, USA)

