Saudi International to be shown on free-to-air TV

Golf News

Saudi International to be shown on free-to-air TV

By Michael McEwan24 January, 2022
Next month’s Saudi International will be broadcast live on a free-to-air channel in the UK and Ireland. 

FreeSports, owned and operated by Premier Sports, will show all four days of the tournament which takes place at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), near Jeddah, from February 3-6.

The event, formerly part of the European Tour schedule, forms part of a new-look Asian Tour schedule which has been bolstered by Greg Norman’s new LIV Golf Investments venture, itself part-funded by Saudi Arabian cash.

Other Asian Tour events, such as the Singapore International Championship and the Singapore Open, have also been shown on FreeSports.

However, none of those have the same depth of field as the Saudi International.

Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson are amongst a star-studded group of players to have confirmed their participation in the $5million tournament.

Others include Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Paul Casey.

Abraham Ancer, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Rafa Cabrera Bello have also indicated their intention to play, along with Kevin Na, Adri Arnaus, Jason Dufner and Jason Kokrak, as well as Graeme McDowell, Joaquin Niemann, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Harold Varner III, Jhonattan Vegas, Bubba Watson and lee Westwood.

FreeSports, which launched in August 2017, is available on Sky HD Channel 422, Virgin TV HD Channel 553, Freeview Channel 64, BT/TalkTalk Channel 64 and online via the FreeSports Player.

