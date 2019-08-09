search
Golf News

Save Our Courses: Sign the petition!

By bunkered.co.uk09 August, 2019
Save Our Courses Main Pic

A huge question mark hangs over six municipal golf courses in Glasgow after the city council carried out a public consultation into their future.

The worst-case scenario could see the 18-hole Littlehill, Lethamhill and Linn Park layouts, as well as three nine-hole courses - Knightswood, Ruchill and Alexandra Park - closed as a result of poor footfall and escalating costs.

Whilst sympathetic to the council's position, closing these courses would have a hugely detrimental effect on golf participation in the city and could potentially set a worrying precedent.

For many people, not least children, these municipal courses provide a vital pathway into the game.

Affordable, accessible and local, these layouts may never host a tour event - but that's not their purpose. So long as they provide an opportunity for people to play the game and live active, healthy lives, they will remain critical to the long-term health of the game here in the sport's home country.

We firmly believe that neither Glasgow nor Scotland can afford to lose these courses. If you feel as strongly as we do, we'd urge you to sign the petition below to help ensure they remain open.

Whether you are a regular user of these courses, a one-time visitor or somebody who simply shares our belief that golf needs these types of courses, please sign and encourage all of your friends to do likewise.

This petition will remain open until September 30.

Sign below...

