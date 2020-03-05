search
HomeGolf NewsSAVED! - South Ayrshire munis to remain open

Golf News

SAVED! - South Ayrshire munis to remain open

By Michael McEwan05 March, 2020
Golf South Ayrshire South Ayrshire Council golf courses Closures Amateur Golf grassroots golf Belleisle Seafield Dalmilling Golf Course Girvan Maybole Golf Course
Belleisle Golf Course

At last! Some good news regarding municipal golf courses in Scotland.

South Ayrshire Council has today approved an ambitious new budget, which, among other things, will see all of the golf courses operated by the local authority remain open.

Last month, the Ayrshire Post is reported that the hugely popular Belleisle and Seafield courses, along with Maybole, Dalmilling and Girvan, were facing the threat of closure as a result of cost-cutting measures. 

However, bunkered.co.uk understands that today's budget decision means that ALL of the layouts will remain open for business - welcome news for golfers in the west of Scotland, particularly in view of the continued uncertainty over six municipal courses in Glasgow.

A source told us: "This is fantastic news for golf in Ayrshire. These courses are fantastic facilities and popular with golfers from both near and far. It is great that they are going to remain open."

bunkered.co.uk further understands that there is are provisions in the budget to Increase green fees by 10% at selected courses and apply an increase of 5% to the cost of golf season tickets. 

Corporate Membership and Multi-Round Bundles will also be introduced whilst it being proposed to introduce sundries and refreshment carts at both Troon Links and Belleisle Park as the council looks to identify further ways to make money from the courses.

