Say hello to the longest golf hole in the UK

Golf News

Say hello to the longest golf hole in the UK

By Michael McEwan26 July, 2020
golf courses Golf in the UK Amateur Golf grassroots golf the west midlands golf club Golf Clubs TPC Colorado Gunsan Country Club longest hole
Golf Balls

Everybody knows that golf courses are getting longer and longer these days – but where will you find the longest hole in the UK?

We reckon we could give you 100 guesses and you still wouldn’t get it. That’s because this particular course isn’t on the Open rota, nor has it hosted any European Tour events.

It is, in fact... The West Midlands Golf Club.

Located in Barston, Solihull, just five minutes from Meriden, The West Midlands Golf Club opened in 2003. It gained immediate fame for its par-3 finishing hole, which features an ‘island’ green reminiscent of the famous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

• Union blasted over junior's disqualification

• Westwood 'uncomfortable' travelling to US

• Pepperell explains why his home club banned him

However, it is its recently redesigned eighth hole that has put the club in the record books.

Dubbed ‘The Devil’, it a par-6 – yep, six – that measures a remarkable 725 yards from the tips. It is only the third par-6 in the UK and, yes, as you might have guessed, it is the hardest hole on the course.

The Devil At The West Midlands The Longest Golf Hole In The Uk

• Brooks not bothered by big-hitting Bryson

• Report: TV deal for US Open still not agreed

It is, however, a short par-4 compared with the longest hole in the world. The par-7 third at Gunsan Country Club in South Korea measures an incredible 1,097 yards – that’s almost two-thirds of a mile!

Earlier this month, the Korn Ferry Tour challenged its players to take on the longest hole in professional golf: the 773-yard par-5 13th at TPC Colorado.

