Say hello to the new-look bunkered!

bunkered, Scotland’s only golf magazine, has unveiled a fresh new look as it prepares for the start of an exciting new era in its history.

Launched in 1995, bunkered has firmly cemented itself as the ‘go to’ magazine for all of the latest golf news, interviews, equipment reviews, tuition and more, all of which is delivered with a uniquely Scottish twist.

Over the past decade, it has seamlessly transitioned its success in print – where it continues to be the biggest-selling golf magazine in Scotland – into the digital media landscape. The magazine’s companion website, bunkered.co.uk, has grown by over 230% in the last five years, whilst its social media channels have a combined audience of more than 100,000, placing it firmly amongst the most followed golf media brands in the UK.



Its podcast, meanwhile, is comfortably established as the No.1 golf magazine podcast in the country and, in 2021, was named the ‘Best Sport Podcast’ by the prestigious Publisher Podcast Awards.

Now, as it prepares to move forward under the ownership of media powerhouse DC Thomson, bunkered has unveiled its new brand identity.

The contemporary aesthetic was designed in partnership with Glasgow-based creative marketing agency Material. The new wordmark is incorporated into all of the brand’s key touchpoints, including bunkered magazine, bunkered.co.uk, The bunkered Podcast, bunkered LIVE and bunkered Golf Breaks as the suite of bunkered products, content and services continues to evolve. It will also be folded into all of the brand’s social media platforms and its fast-growing YouTube channel.

bunkered editor Bryce Ritchie explained: “We have been considering a new look for some time and this feels like the perfect opportunity to introduce it. The bunkered brand has never been stronger and, with the support of our parent company DC Thomson, we are ready to take the next step across all platforms, consolidating our status within Scotland which also increasing our footprint across the UK and beyond.

“We have already made a significant investment in the resources we need to take us to the next level – in terms of staff, technology and more – and we will continue to do so. This is a hugely exciting time to be part of bunkered.”

DC Thomson Head of Brand Marketing, Kevin McQuillan, added: “Over the last 28 years, bunkered has become recognised by golfers across Scotland as the leading media platform for golf. It was vital that this brand refresh effectively represents the many platforms that bunkered now extends across including those that have built that loyal audience to date.

“Material produced a great response to our brief. The new look brings greater consistency, puts golf visually at the heart of every extension and provides a strong foundation on which bunkered can grow its audiences across the UK and internationally in the years ahead.”