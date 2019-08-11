"Say it to my face" - DeChambeau's message for Koepka

If you thought a good night's sleep and the breaking of a new day would have calmed Bryson DeChambeau down, well, you'd be wrong.

The American, widely condemned on social media for his pace of play at this week's Northern Trust at Liberty National, gave a robust and passionate defence of himself following yesterday's third round.

He described the criticism he has endured over the last 48 hours - particularly since a video of him taking more than two minutes to hit a ten-foot putt went viral on Twitter - as an "attack" and "complete and utter you-know-what".

He also took aim at Eddie Pepperell - who had labelled DeChambeau a "single-minded twit" in response to the putting video - saying he "would love to speak to him personally and talk about it" and urged him to have the "balls to come up and speak to me to my face about that."

Turns out, he was also pretty unhappy with Brooks Koepka.

Golfweek contributor and Golf Channel analyst Eamon Lynch was privy to an extraordinary exchange on the driving range ahead of today's final round.

Lynch was talking to his fellow Northern Irishman, Brooks Koepka's caddie Ricky Elliott, when DeChambeau approached.

He told Elliott to tell Koepka to make any comment about slow play "to my face".

It's not clear what Koepka has specifically said to upset DeChambeau. A repeated critic of players who play slowly, Koepka has, so far, resisted naming any names. Clearly, though, his comments have riled his Ryder Cup teammate.

Was standing on the putting green with Koepka's caddie earlier when an irritated Bryson DeChambeau walked up & told him to tell his boss to make any comment about slow play "to my face". Brooks arrived soon after, got the message & ambled over for a chat with the scientist. — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) August 11, 2019

According to Lynch, the message was relayed to Koepka when he arrived on the range soon thereafter, to which he replied: "I have no problem saying anything to anyone’s face."

After completing his warm-up, Koepka approached DeChambeau for what Lynch described as "a chat that appeared civil on the surface".

With that, both players went their separate ways.

Something tells us this one isn't done yet...