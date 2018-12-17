Schedule switch for Ladies Scottish Open in 2019

The LPGA Tour has announced its schedule for 2019, featuring four new events, three new formats and a record prize money total of more than $70 million.



As part of the new schedule, the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open has been moved to accommodate the switch of the Evian Championship.

Previously the final major of the year, the championship has been moved to July 25-28 – a week prior to the AIG Women’s British Open – after bad weather curtailed two of the last six stagings to 54 holes.



That was previously the spot occupied by the Ladies Scottish Open and, for 2019 at least, the event – which is co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour – will follow the AIG Women’s British Open, taking place from August 8-11.

Once again, the event will take place at the same venue as the men’s Scottish Open, with the Renaissance Club in East Lothian hosting both events for the first time.

Speaking about the 2019 schedule, LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said: “We are in one of the most exciting periods of time in LPGA history.



“One look at our 2018 season shows the breadth of global talent on our tour, and I have no doubt that 2019 will continue this upward trend.

“We are not only proud of our Tour growth, but also the growth of our LPGA Teachers, LPGA Amateurs and LPGA-USGA Girls-Golf efforts.”